Revealed: The highest-rated Watford players on FIFA 23

The release of FIFA 23 is just around the corner, but fans can check out all the latest player ratings now.

Here we look at the ten highest-rated Watford players on FIFA 23 following their relegation from the Premier League last season…

10. Rey Manaj – 72

Summer signing Manaj comes in at 10th with a 72-rated card. The striker though is currently sidelined with a longer-term injury and so his rating might drop as the season goes on.

9. Hamza Choudhury – 73

Leicester City loanee Choudhury is next. The midfielder didn’t play much football last season but he’s maintained the same 73 rating for the new FIFA game.

8. Maduka Okoye – 73

Watford’s second-choice goalkeeper Okoye comes in with a respectable 73 rating on FIFA 23.

7. Tom Cleverley – 73

Club captain and former Manchester United man Cleverley also boasts a 73 rating. His rating has gone down by one following his side’s relegation last season.

6. Imran Louza – 74

Watford man Louza has also endured a stop-start season so far owing to injury. But he might return to action in time to live up to this 74 rating before FIFA updates them in the coming months.

5. Christian Kabasele – 74

The centre-back has faced some criticism so far in the Championship this season. But on FIFA, he’s a solid option at the back, despite his rating dropping by one since FIFA 22.

4. Kortney Hause – 75

Aston Villa loanee Hause takes 4th with a rating of 75 – a solid rating for a young, up-and-coming Premier League defender.

3. Hassane Kamara – 75

The full-back has been at the centre of a bit of controversy this summer, following his move to Udinese and subsequent loan back to Watford. But he boasts a solid FIFA rating of 75.

2. Ismaila Sarr – 78

Sarr was always going to be near the top of this list. Despite struggling for goals and assists last time round, he still impressed, and he’s managed to maintain a 78 rating despite last season’s relegation.

1 of 10 Charlie Adam announced his retirement yesterday. Who did Blackpool sign him from in 2009? Celtic Rangers Dundee Inverness CT

1. Mario Gaspar – 78

Summer signing Gaspar comes in with a 78 rating too. The former Villarreal stalwart has a wealth of experience behind him and it’s no surprise to see him with a high rating on FIFA 23.

Head to futwiz.com to find all the latest player ratings for FIFA 23.