Revealed: The highest-rated Sheffield Wednesday players on FIFA 23

Sheffield Wednesday’s player ratings on FIFA 23 have emerged ahead of the game’s full release next week.

So here, we reveal the highest-rated Sheffield Wednesday players on the new edition of the game…

10. Marvin Johnson – 67

Alex Might and Mark McGuinness were also rated at 67, but Johnson’s well-rounded cards means he’s first on our list.

Only his pace and dribbling is lower than last year and he’s earned a healthy physically boost, but he’s dropped two ratings.

9. Dominic Iorfa – 67

Iorfa’s attributes could make him a solid defender to use on the newest edition of FIFA.

He boasts an impressive 80 pace overall and 70 physical but is another player to suffer a downgrade, dropping by three.

8. Michael Smith – 68

After his success with Rotherham United last season, striker Smith earns a 68 overall on his first Wednesday card.

81 physicality is his standout stat, also holding a decent 68 shooting.

7. Mallik Wilks – 68

Tricky forward Wilks is yet another 68 rated player, holding some impressive stats too.

He has 83 pace, 71 dribbling and 72 physical as well as a respectable 67 shooting.

6. Reece James – 68

Versatile defender James is also comes in as a 68 overall, with his pace coming in as his highest stat at 76.

He also holds a decent dribbling stat of 67, not bad for a left wing-back.

1 of 10 Charlie Adam announced his retirement yesterday. Who did Blackpool sign him from in 2009? Celtic Rangers Dundee Inverness CT

5. Josh Windass – 68

In-form forward Windass has stayed any a 68 rating despite enduring an injury-hit 2021/22 campaign.

He’s earned a +1 to his pace too, taking him to 87 and making him one of the Owls’ most eye-catching players on FIFA 23.

4. David Stockdale – 68

Yet another new addition to feature on the list and the last of the 68 overall players is veteran shot-stopper Stockdale.

The former Wycombe Wanderers man’s goalkeeping stats are well balanced, all sitting between 66 and 70.

3. Michael Ihiekwe – 69

Centre-back Ihiekwe comes in as the only 69 rated Sheffield Wednesday player, dropping by -1 despite a promotion-winning season with Rotherham United last time out.

A 68 pace rating and 79 physical means he’s still a decent option though.

2. Will Vaulks – 70

The last of the summer signings on this list is Vaulks, who many might have expected to be high up on this list after dropping down from the Championship.

He holds a 78 physical rating as his standout stat.

1. Barry Bannan – 72

Somewhat unsurprisingly, League One standout Bannan comes in as Sheffield Wednesday’s highest-rated player on FIFA 23.

He sits clear of anyone else at Hillsborough, holding strong starts in dribbling (75) and passing (74).