Revealed: The highest-rated QPR players on FIFA 23

QPR’s player ratings on FIFA 23 have emerged ahead of the game’s full release later next week.

So here, we reveal QPR’s top 10 highest-rated players on the latest edition of the game…

10. Jake Clarke-Salter – 69

Centre-back Clarke-Salter is the first of three new signings to feature in the R’s top 10 highest-rated FIFA 23 players.

His standout attribute is his 73 physical, also boasting 70 defending.

9. Tyler Roberts – 70

Next up is Leeds United loanee Roberts, who has a well-rounded 70 rated card to his name.

It is a significant drop from last year though, falling down from a 73 after a tricky season at Elland Road.

8. Lyndon Dykes – 70

Scotland international Dykes comes in at 8th spot on the list after rising one overall from FIFA 22.

He makes the jump up after nine goals and three assists last season and still holds an impressive 81 physical.

7. Jimmy Dunne – 70

Dunne is another player earning an upgrade, moving from a 68 to a 70 in FIFA 23 after a strong first season in QPR colours.

He’s not the only R’s defender to earn himself a healthy attributes boost either…

6. Ethan Laird – 70

Laird comes in at a 70 overall this FIFA, rising by three from FIFA 22.

It comes after he enjoyed a successful spell with Swansea City over the first half of last season before a more difficult stay down in Bournemouth.

5. Stefan Johansen – 71

Experienced midfielder Johansen drops by one to 71 in FIFA 23.

His pace, shooting, dribbling and defending ratings have all dropped in the latest edition of the game.

4. Ilias Chair – 71

Perhaps surprisingly, Moroccan star Chair has seen his overall stay the same in the new game.

He already has three goals and five assists in 10 games this season after managing nine goals and eight assists last season. Many would argue he was deserving of a significant jump.

3. Seny Dieng – 72

Another QPR ace staying at the same overall is Senegalese shot-stopper Dieng.

He maintains his 72 rating, though he has seen his kicking rise by one to 71.

2. Chris Willock – 73

Former Arsenal and Benfica youngster Willock’s impressive exploits in the 2021/22 season have seen him rise by +3 to 73.

Some might have though he was deserving of a bigger jump up though, with his five goals in seven games this season perhaps proving why.

1. Rob Dickie – 74

Star centre-back Dickie is the newly-crowned highest-rated QPR player after earning a +2 upgrade for FIFA 23.

He boasts an impressive 78 physical and sits at the top as the outright best R’s player on the soon-to-be-released game.