Revealed: The highest-rated Portsmouth players on FIFA 23

Portsmouth’s player ratings have emerged for the new FIFA 23 ahead of the game’s full release next week.

So here, we look at the top 10 highest-rated Portsmouth players on the latest edition of the game…

10. Ronan Curtis – 66

Although tied at a 66 overall with Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs too, Curtis earns a place on the list thanks to impressive attributes of 83 pace and 76 physical.

He has dropped by two overalls from a 68 in FIFA 23 though.

9. Clark Robertson – 66

Scottish centre-back Robertson has seen his rating drop too, falling one to a 66.

Most notably, his pace has been hit with a -9 downgrade to 57.

8. Colby Bishop – 66

Powerful striker Bishop comes in at a 66 on his first FIFA card as a Portsmouth player.

The in-form striker boasts a 77 physical rating too, an impressive number for a 66 rated player.

7. Owen Dale – 66

The last of the 66 rated Pompey players is loan man Dale, who has also made a strong start to life at Fratton Park.

He holds a strong 84 pace, ranking him as the quickest player in the Portsmouth squad on FIFA 23.

6. Joe Morrell – 67

Welsh midfielder Morrell comes in at a 67 overall for this year’s game, jumping up +1 overall on last year.

He’s earned an upgrade to every attribute apart from shooting, which has dropped to 47.

5. Connor Ogilvie – 67

Versatile defender Ogilvie maintains the 67 rating he earned on FIFA 22, seeing his attributes shuffle around somewhat.

His pace and dribbling dropped, while he has seen an update in shooting, passing and physicality.

4. Sean Raggett – 68

Towering defender Raggett is the first and only 68 rated player Portsmouth have on FIFA 23, rising by an impressive three overalls after one of his best seasons in a Pompey shirt.

He boasts a strong 83 rating in the new game.

3. Josh Koroma – 69

Exciting winger Koroma comes in at a 69 overall for the new game.

A pace stat of 83 and 70 dribbling could make him an exciting player for Portsmouth fans to use in the new game.

2. Michael Morrison – 69

Another new signing earning a 69 rating is centre-back Morrison, whose standout stat is his 73 physical.

With just 41 pace though, he makes up a Portsmouth backline that will be pretty sluggish in-game.

1. Marlon Pack – 69

The third of three 69 rated new signings is midfielder Pack.

He boasts a well-rounded card apart from his pace, which sits at 50. His highest attribute is his 76 physical, making him a strong presence in the middle of the park.