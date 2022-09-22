Revealed: The highest-rated Norwich City players on FIFA 23

The web app for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is now available, in what looks to be a very exciting year for FIFA fans.

Now we have access to all of the FIFA ratings, here we look at Norwich City’s top 10 highest rated players on FIFA 23…

10. Kenny McLean, CM – 71

McLean claims his place among Norwich’s best players, beating Ben Gibson and Kieran Dowell who are also 71 rated, based on his base stats. McLean has received a -2 downgrade to his overall, a common theme amongst the Norwich players due to their relegation. However, his stats are still very well-rounded – McLean’s standout stat is his 74 rating for physicality.

9. Angus Gunn, GK – 72

Norwich’s backup goalkeeper claims 9th spot on our list – Gunn has stayed the same rating as in FIFA 22 with his card virtually unchanged. His reflexes are his best stat, at 74.

8. Sam Byram, LB – 72

The English left-back has received a -1 downgrade on his overall from FIFA 22, bringing it to 72. His highest stat is his 74 pace.

7. Dimitris Giannoulis, LB – 73

Norwich’s other left-back has also received a downgrade of -1, with his card now being 73 rated. Although he is rated higher only two of his stats are higher than Byram, who is the rating below, his standout stat on this years game is his 81 pace.

6. Grant Hanley, CB – 74

The Norwich City captain comes in at 74 rated this year, a downgrade of -1 which means he is no longer a gold card. The veteran centre backs highest stat is his impressive 78 physical.

5. Max Aarons, RB – 74

Another player losing their gold status for this years game is Max Aarons, he’s received a -1 downgrade to his card this year. Aarons’ highest stat is his impressive 80 pace.

4. Todd Cantwell, LM – 74

The final silver card on our list is Todd Cantwell, who also comes in at 74 rated. A -1 downgrade for the left-sided midfielder, after an unsuccessful loan spell at Bournemouth. Cantwell’s highest stat is his 76 dribbling.

3. Isaac Hayden, CDM – 75

The first of three gold cards for Norwich, is Newcastle loanee , Isaac Hayden, who is 75 rated on this years game. He has also received a -1 rating this year, although his card has remained largely the same. His highest base stat is his 77 physical.

2. Teemu Pukki, ST – 75

Fan favourite Teemu Pukki is the runner-up in our list, he has received a 75 rating for this years title. The veteran striker has received a -1 to his overall, but he has seen four of his stats increase, including a +1 to his highest stat, his pace which now stands at 77.

1. Tim Krul, GK – 76

Claiming the top spot on our list is experienced goalkeeper Tim Krul who earns a 76 overall. His highest stat on a very well-rounded card is an impressive 79 reflexes.

