Revealed: The highest-rated Millwall players on FIFA 23

The release of FIFA 23 is just a couple of weeks away, but already we can see each player’s new rating.

Here we look at Millwall’s top 10 highest-rated players on FIFA 23…

Ryan Leonard – 70

The 30-year-old sees his rating stay the same, despite featuring just 19 times in the Championship last season and four times so far this season.

Jamie Shackleton – 71

The on loan Leeds United man looks like a real prospect, having played in every game for the Lions so far this season.

George Honeyman – 71

Signed from Hull City in the summer, Honeyman is a dogged midfield player with an eye for goal – he might just be your kind of player of the new FIFA game.

Murray Wallace – 71

Millwall veteran Wallace was a 69-rated player on the last FIFA game, but after a solid showing last season, he now boasts a commendable 71 rating.

Scott Malone – 71

The technically-gifted Malone meanwhile sees his rating drop by one on FIFA 23.

Bartosz Bialkowski – 71

Bialkowski is one of the most reliable and consistent goalkeepers on the Championship, so it’s no surprise to see him come in with a commendable 71 rating on FIFA 23.

Shaun Hutchinson – 71

Hutchinson unfortunately sees his rating drop by two. He struggled with injury last season, managing 29 Championship appearances across the campaign

Zian Flemming – 73

Record-signing Flemming joined the Lions from Fortuna Sittard in the summer transfer window. He’s had a stop-start beginning to life at Millwall, but he looks like a keen capture nonetheless.

Andreas Voglsammer – 73

Striker Voglsammer joined Millwall later on in the window just gone. H’s yet to score in his six Championship outings to date, but he’s still proving to be a useful player.

Jake Cooper – 73

And centre-back Cooper is the last of three 73-rated Millwall players in the new FIFA game. He’s been an ever-present in this Millwall side for six years now, and he’s proving to be an important player once again this season.

