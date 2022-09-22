Revealed: The highest-rated Middlesbrough players on FIFA 23

FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team web app is now available, bringing a new year of excitement in the FIFA community.

With the ratings recently released, here we look at Middlesbrough’s top 10 highest rated players on FIFA 23…

10. Matt Crooks – 71

Last season’s top goalscorer edges out Tommy Smith, Jonny Howson, Ryan Giles and Anfernee Dijskteel based on his base stats and rightfully takes his place amongst the best 10 players in the Middlesbrough squad after a +2 upgrade.

9. Riley McGree – 71

The Australian international has been steady in Boro’s midfield this season and has attempted to bridge the gap from the midfield to the strikers in Wilder’s system. He has been rewarded with a +1 upgrade from FIFA 22.

8. Matt Clarke – 72

Having made the switch from Brighton in the summer, Clarke has slotted straight into the Boro back line, which is no mean feat. His previous spells in the Championship have generated plenty of praise and so is a huge factor in his 72 rating this time around.

7. Chuba Akpom – 72

Although exiled prior to the campaign starting, Akpom now looks set to be a big player for the Teessiders upon his return from injury. He impressed out on loan at PAOK last season and is Boro’s best striker on the new game.

6. Alex Mowatt – 72

Loan signing Mowatt hasn’t been at his best since arriving from West Brom last month but he is more than capable of dominating the midfield and his reputation and performances across previous seasons mean he is rated as Boro’s highest midfielder.

5. Dael Fry – 73

Last season Middlesbrough had a strong defence and so it is no surprise to see four of their top five highest rated players are defenders. Dael Fry may have been out of favour at the start of the season but he has showed his worth in recent weeks. It is easy to see why he is so highly regarded and why he is included so high on this list.

4. Darragh Lenihan – 73

Alongside Fry in the Boro back line is Lenihan. The former Blackburn Rovers campaign joined on a free transfer and has impressed in his relatively short spell at the Riverside. An injury is keeping him out of the side at the moment but FIFA 23 values him as the club’s second best defender and fourth best player with a rating of 73.

3. Isaiah Jones – 73

Jones wasn’t included in last years’ game given he was a relative unknown at that point in his career. But having been mightily impressive in his first campaign in the Boro team he has been rewarded with a 73 rated card. His best stats include 85 pace and 73 dribbling.

2. Paddy McNair – 73

Despite being one of the club’s most under-performing players so far this term there is no denying McNair’s quality. His base stats are consistent across his card, with all categories being 62 or higher, with his best stats being defending and physical.

1. Zack Steffen – 77

The on-loan Manchester City man is one of the highest rated players in the entirety of the division and it is no surprise given his reputation and playing time for the Premier League champions. An injury means he is currently out as things stand but he is likely to return in the coming weeks where he will look to show exactly why he is the regarded as the club’s best player.

For all Middlesbrough player ratings on FIFA 23, click here.