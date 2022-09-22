Revealed: The highest-rated Hull City players on FIFA 23

With the ratings recently released, here we look at Hull City’s top 10 highest rated players on FIFA 23…

10. Tobias Figueiredo – 69

The centre-back squeezes into this top 10 list with an impressive rating. He maintains his 69 overall rating from FIFA 22 and there have been no changes in his pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending or physical stats.

9. Jacob Greaves – 69

The young defender has improved year on year and that is reflected in his FIFA cards since his introduction in FIFA 20. Having gone from a 52, to a 61, to a 67 in the last three editions, Greaves has seen yet another increase with a +2 on his rating, and improvements on all but one of his card’s stats.

8. Ryan Woods – 69

Edging Greaves and Figueiredo as the best 69-rated Hull City player based on his in-game stats, Woods looks to be all-rounder on FIFA 23. He boasts stats in the mid-60s in five of his six base stats on his Ultimate Team card.

7. Nathan Baxter – 70

Despite Matt Ingram starting between the sticks this season, Baxter is rated higher than his goalkeeping counterpart. Baxter has seen one of the biggest improvements on last year’s card, increasing from a 64 bronze to a 70 rated silver.

6. Benjamin Tetteh – 72

The Ghanaian has remained a 72 from last year’s edition of the game, with five of his six base stats remaining the same. However, he has seen a slight increase in pace, going from 78 to 80 this year.

5. Dogukan Sinik – 72

Having arrived from Antalyaspor in July, Sinik is yet to make his debut for Hull City. His rating is ultimately a reflection of his form last season in the Turkish Super Lig where he scored three and assisted seven, and has seen an increase from a 68 to a 73, with his biggest improvements being his shooting and physical stats.

4. Oscar Estupinan – 73

The early front-runner for the Championship golden boot, Estupinan has been impressive since making the switch from Vitoria de Guimaraes in Portugal in the summer, scoring seven in 10 so far. The ability he has showcased this season is reflected in his Ultimate Team card in FIFA 23, achieving a 73 rating, with 72 shooting and 79 physical.

3. Jean Michael Seri – 73

Having been as high as an 82 in FIFA 19, Seri has seen a steady decline since. The midfielder was a 74 last year and has dropped to a 73 this time out, with decreases in his passing, dribbling and physical stats, with an increase in pace and his defending and shooting stats remaining the same.

2. Dimitrios Pelkas – 74

Joint-first in terms of overall rating, new signing Pelkas has only started one game for Hull City so far this term but has shown flashes of why he is so highly rated. He has been downgraded from a 76 to a 74 on this year’s edition.

1. Ozan Tufan – 74

Based on in-game stats Tufan edges out Pelkas for the top spot in this list. The midfielder has been a standout this term, scoring two goals in his eight appearances so far. Despite dropping from a 76 gold player to a 74 rated silver this time out, he still boasts an impressive 71 or more on all six base stats.

Head to futwiz.com to find all the latest player ratings for FIFA 23.