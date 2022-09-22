Revealed: The highest-rated Derby County players on FIFA 23

With the release of the latest instalment of the FIFA franchise being imminent, players ratings for this year’s game have been announced.

The popular football game will be picked up by millions, with fans of a multitude of different clubs will surely be excited to see how their players rate this year.

Here we look at Derby County’s top 10 highest-rated players on FIFA 23…

10. Louie Sibley, 67

The promising youngster has seen very little change to this year’s card, remaining a silver with a 67 rating which is identical to last year.

9. Tom Barkhuizen, 68

Barkhuizen struggled for game-time during the latter stages of his Preston North End career, causing his card to drop by three ratings since joining the Rams.

8. James Chester, 68

The veteran centre-back is another player that has been his rating drop significantly, having previously been a 71 rated card in FIFA 22.

7. James Collins, 68

Collins card is solid this year with stats such as 80 physicality and 67 shooting making him Derby County’s second highest-rated attacking player.

6. Korey Smith, 68

A drop in divisions has seen Smith’s card drop by one rating with the majority of his stats remaining unchanged.

5. Jason Knight, 69

The Irishman has seen an increase of one after a number of impressive performances last season for the Rams. 70 dribbling and 70 physicality are undoubtedly his stand-out stats.

4. David McGoldrick, 70

The experienced centre-forward is the Derbyshire side’s highest-rated attacking player, but has still seen his card decrease by three ratings.

3. Max Bird, 70

The youngster continues to be a talisman for Derby County, his card being increased by two with a number of solid attributes to go alongside his rating.

2. Curtis Davies, 70

The veteran defender sees very little change to his card, with his rating staying the same as last year’s instalment.

1 of 10 Charlie Adam announced his retirement yesterday. Who did Blackpool sign him from in 2009? Celtic Rangers Dundee Inverness CT

1. Conor Hourihane, 72

Despite being the Rams’ highest-rated player, the Irish international has still seen his overall rating decrease by two due to dropping down the divisions.

Head to futwiz.com to find all the latest player ratings for FIFA 23.