Revealed: The highest-rated Championship right-backs on FIFA 23 including Burnley and Watford men

FIFA 23 player ratings have emerged ahead of the full release later this month.

Here, we take a look at the highest-rated Championship right-backs and right wing-backs in FIFA 23:

10. George Baldock, Sheffield United – 71

Along with Baldock and the name at number nine on this list, Maxime Colin, Tommy Smith, James Bree and Ryan Nyambe also share a rating of 71. Baldock edges it with his individual numbers, boasting solid physical and pace stats.

9. Jamie Shackleton, Millwall – 71

The on-loan Leeds United man has been utilised in midfield rather than at right-back so far this term for the Lions, and he has been mightily impressive. He has a 64 rating or higher in five out of six of his key stats, whilst also being given 79 pace and 73 dribbling.

8. Darnell Furlong, West Brom – 72

A solid full-back over the last few years, Furlong sits narrowly outside of the top five. Although West Brom’s season hasn’t really got started as of yet, the Baggies defender has been a standout and so there won’t be many who feel he is undeserving of his place in this list.

7. Andy Yiadom, Reading – 72

The 24-time Ghana international has slowly declined over the past three games, appearing as a 74 in FIFA 21, a 73 in FIFA 22 and now a 72 in the new edition. However, he still keeps his place amongst the best in the division this time around.

6. Isaiah Jones, Middlesbrough – 73

A huge success story from last season. So quick was his rise to prominence, Jones wasn’t even included in last years FIFA Ultimate Team whatsoever, and so his first card sees him introduced as a 73. His direct running is reflected with his 85 pace and 73 dribbling.

5. Jayden Bogle, Sheffield United – 73

Injury has kept Bogle out of action so far this season but it is positive to see the Sheffield United man is just as highly-regarded despite this. His 73 rated card sees him into the top five right-backs in the Championship in FIFA 23.

4. Max Aarons, Norwich City – 73

A stalwart in Norwich City’s side for the past five seasons, Aarons has established himself as one of the Championship’s best right-backs and FIFA 23 have recognised that again this time around. He sees a -2 downgrade from last year where he was rated 75.

3. Matthew Lowton, Burnley – 74

Despite not playing a single minute in the league for the Clarets so far this term, Lowton is the third-highest rated right-back in the league on FIFA 23. His reputation from previous seasons may have helped his case this time around.

2. Connor Roberts, Burnley – 75

The only other gold Championship right-back in this years’ Ultimate Team game mode is Burnley’s Roberts. The Welshman has been impressive under new boss Vincent Kompany and certainly looks deserving of his reasonably high rating.

1. Mario Gaspar, Watford – 78

Experienced defender Mario Gaspar arrives at Vicarage Road with bags of experience having played in La Liga for the majority of his career. He has dropped from a 79 to a 78 after his switch to the Hornets, but boasts the accolade of being the highest rated player in the entirety of the division.