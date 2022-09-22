Revealed: The highest-rated Championship goalkeepers in FIFA 23 including Middlesbrough and Watford men

EA Sports has released its provisional ratings for FIFA 23. We look at the top ten ranked goalkeepers in England’s second tier.

10. Angus Gunn, Norwich City – 72

Gunn has previously found himself playing second fiddle to Dutch stopper Tim Krul at Carrow Road, but now has to contend with Northern Irishman Michael McGovern for a place in the matchday squad. His rating remains the same heading into the new FIFA 23 campaign.

9. Daniel Bachmann, Watford – 72

The Austrian has emerged as Watford’s No.1 this term, taking over from ex-England international Ben Foster between the sticks. Bachmann has had to endure several loan spells throughout his career with the Hornets, establishing himself a lengthy five years on from leaving Stoke in 2017. Bachmann moves up two points in the ratings since last time round.

8. Lee Nicholls, Huddersfield Town – 72

The Liverpool-born goalkeeper signed for the Terriers on a free from MK Dons at the beginning of last season. The England U20 international has proved a shrewd piece of business, earning a starting berth early into his Town tenure and not relinquishing the jersey since. Nicholls enjoys the largest ratings uplift in the top 10, jumping eight points on his FIFA 22 card.

7. Maduka Okoye, Watford – 73

Another goalkeeper struggling for first-team action, Okoye has spent most of this season watching teammate Bachmann from the bench. The Nigerian international spent the second half on-loan at Sparta Rotterdam, immediately after Watford had secured his permanent signature from the Eredivisie side. After a solid season in the Netherlands, Okoye sees his rating rise by two points.

6. Daniel Bentley, Bristol City – 73

Despite starting all of the Robins’ opening ten fixtures, Bentley has endured a challenging start to the season. Bristol City’s reasonable league position belies their defensive issues, with the West Country outfit shipping the second most goals in the division so far this campaign. However, Bentley’s rating stays static for the next instalment of the FIFA franchise.

5. Thomas Kaminski, Blackburn Rovers – 73

The commanding Belgian has plenty of experience under his belt, picking up a Danish league and cup double during his spell with FC Copenhagen. Since descending on Ewood Park in August 2020, Kaminski has been the club’s first-choice stopper, and procured 27 clean sheets in 99 appearances for the Lancashire side. His card rating remains at 73 this year.

4. Freddie Woodman, Preston North End – 74

Although only 25, Woodman feels like he’s been around the game for a while. It looked at one stage as if he might nail spot at Newcastle United, but was subsequently dispatched to a long list of clubs on loan, including Scottish outfits Kilmarnock and Aberdeen. However, he’s now found a permanent home at Deepdale. Woodman stays at 74.

3. Wes Foderingham, Sheffield United – 74

The ex-Swindon Town man lost his place at Bramall Lane at the beginning of last season, but ended up with 18 clean sheets as he re-claimed the Blades’ No.1 jersey. Foderingham had five years up in Scotland with Rangers, however failed to win any major honours with the Ibrox club. His rating increases by three to 74.

2. Tim Krul, Norwich City – 76

The vastly experienced Krul has had a long and rather diverse career, turning out for the likes of Carlisle United and Falkirk, as well as Dutch giants Ajax. Despite heading out on loan on a number of occasions whilst at Newcastle United, Krul has so far made most of his 405 appearances in the north-east, registering 53 clean sheets with the Magpies in the process. Norwich’s first choice goalkeeper dips one point to 76.

1. Zak Steffen, Middlesbrough – 77 (Gold)

Unfortunately for Steffen, most on these shores will remember him for his glaring mistake against Liverpool in last year’s FA Cup semi-final. However, Boro’s new loanee has a strong reputation in his homeland, with 29 international appearances and considerable experience in the MLS to his name. The only ‘rare’ gold amongst Championship goalkeepers, Steffen stays at 77 for FIFA’s latest launch.

