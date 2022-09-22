Revealed: The highest-rated Championship defensive midfielders in FIFA 23 including Burnley and Sheffield United stars

FIFA 23 is set to be released to the masses next week, and player ratings have now been revealed.

Here, we look at the Championship’s highest-rated defensive midfielders on FIFA 23…

10. Hamza Choudhury, Watford – 73

The on loan Leicester City man has slotted seamlessly into the Hornets midfield and has shown why he is highly regarded. He maintains his 73 rating from last year and has seen an increase in his physical base stat but a -1 decrease in pace. He edges out the only other 73 rated holding midfielder Mamadou Loum based on in-game stats.

9. Lewis Travis, Blackburn Rovers – 73

One of only two players in this list to have achieved an upgrade from last year’s game, with all others downgrading or staying the same as the previous instalment. Travis certainly deserves this after an impressive season last time out, with increases in his defending and physical stats.

8.Oliver Norwood, Sheffield United – 73

With all but one of his six base stats in the mid-60s or higher, Norwood looks to be an all-rounder. He has shown this in his performances under Paul Heckingbottom so far this season, starting all 10 games, scoring once and assisting three.

7. Jean Michael Seri, Hull City – 73

Having been an 82 rated player in FIFA 19, Seri has been downgraded each year since. He drops from a 74 to a 73, yet sits comfortably in the top 10 list for best holding midfielders in the Championship in FIFA 23.

6. Jack Cork, Burnley – 74

The veteran has started nine of Burnley’s 10 games so far this season and has been key to their relative early season successes. Having been a gold for every year since FIFA 14, Cork drops to a silver for the first time in 10 editions of the game.

5. Isaac Hayden, Norwich City – 75

Signed on loan from Newcastle United in the summer, Hayden has showed his worth for the Magpies in years gone by, but is yet to have an opportunity to do the same at his new loan side due to injury. He has seen a steady downgrade in each of the last two editions of the game, dropping from a 76 to a 75.

4. Josh Cullen, Burnley – 75

The holding midfielder was brought in from Anderlecht in the summer and has seen an upgrade of +3 from FIFA 22. He is the only player in this top 10 list to achieve an improvement on last year’s rating along with Lewis Travis. Cullen boasts a strong all-round card with all base stats 68 or over, except for shooting.

3. Sander Berge, Sheffield United – 75

It is no surprise to the see the Blades talisman this highly rated on the new edition of the game, but many may be surprised he is not in top spot. He retains his gold card from last year but sees a downgrade of minus one on his rating from 76 to 75 this time around.

2. Okay Yokuslu, West Brom – 75

Just ahead of Berge based on in-game stats, Yokuslu takes the silver medal in second place on this list. He drops from a 76 to a 75 and looks a relatively well-rounded card, with all base stats over 70 except for his 59 pace.

1. Ashley Westwood, Burnley – 76

In top spot is Burnley’s Westwood. A consistent performer for the Clarets last season despite their relegation, the defensive midfielder is rewarded with a 76 rating and is the highest rated holding midfielder in the division on FIFA 23.

Head to futwiz.com to find all the latest player ratings for FIFA 23.