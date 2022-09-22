Revealed: The highest-rated Championship centre midfielders in FIFA 23 including Watford and Sheffield United men

FIFA 23 is set to be released to the masses next week, and player ratings have now been revealed.

Here, we look at the Championship’s highest-rated centre midfielders on FIFA 23…

10. Alan Browne, Preston North End – 72

Well-rounded Preston mainstay Browne is the first admission to the top 10 Championship centre midfielders on FIFA 23.

He boasts a solid silver card, with his most notable attribute his 82 physical.

9. Alex Mowatt, Middlesbrough – 72

Next up is Middlesbrough maestro Mowatt, who drops one from 73 to 72.

His card is another relatively well-rounded one, excluding his 56 pace.

8. Lewis Baker, Stoke City – 72

Stoke City technician Baker is another whose pace leaves a bit to be desired at 66, but his five star weak foot and 72 rating in both passing and dribbling leave him with a respectable card.

7. Tom Cleverley, Watford – 73

The first of two Watford players to feature on this list is experienced midfielder Cleverley.

In the Hornets’ drop from the Premier League, the former Manchester United man has dropped one overall in FIFA 23.

6. Matt Grimes, Swansea City – 73

Swansea City skipper Grimes boasts an impressive 75 passing rating and five star weak foot in the new edition of FIFA.

That hasn’t prevented him from dropping one overall to 73 this year though.

1 of 10 Charlie Adam announced his retirement yesterday. Who did Blackpool sign him from in 2009? Celtic Rangers Dundee Inverness CT

5. John Fleck, Sheffield United – 73

Fleck has seen wholesale downgrades to his card, seeing every rating drop by at least one in FIFA 23.

He also goes from a gold to a silver, dropping from 75 to 75. He still maintains his place as one of the division’s highest rated centre midfielders though.

4. Gustavo Hamer, Coventry City – 74

Coventry City star Hamer has earned himself a +1 upgrade in FIFA 23 after playing an important role in Mark Robins’ midfield once again last season.

He’s another card with well distributed attributes as well, with all his ratings over 70 apart from pace (69) and shooting (69).

3. Imran Louza, Watford – 74

Watford’s Moroccan midfielder loses his gold card after dropping one rating from 75 in the game’s latest edition.

A dribbling overall of 76 is his highest stat on his card.

2. Ozan Tufan, Hull City – 74

The last of the silver players on his list and second place is new Hull City signing Tufan.

He’s dropped bu two ratings in the new game but still boasts a well-rounded card, with all his stats sitting above 71.

1. Josh Brownhill, Burnley – 75

Last but most certainly not least is Burnley star Brownhill, the only gold Championship centre midfielder on FIFA 23.

He’s certainly proving why in the early stages of the season too, looking fantastic in a more attacking role under Vincent Kompany.