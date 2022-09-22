Revealed: The highest-rated Championship centre-backs in FIFA 23 including Middlesbrough and QPR stars

FIFA 23 player ratings have emerged ahead of the full release later this month.

Here, we take a look at the highest-rated Championship centre-backs in FIFA 23:

10. Dael Fry, Middlesbrough – 73

Middlesbrough’s strong defence last season is reflected with their ratings on this year’s FIFA. Fry is the first of three Boro centre-backs to appear on this list, edging out fellow 73-rated Jake Cooper based on his in-game stats.

9. Chris Basham, Sheffield United – 73

Basham has been a stalwart in the Blades defence for a number of years and his impressive performances over recent seasons means he is rewarded with a 73 rating. Despite a downgrade of -1, he still sits in the top 10 in the division and boasts strong defence and physical stats.

8. Darragh Lenihan, Middlesbrough – 73

The second of three Middlesbrough centre-backs in this top 10, new signing Lenihan has slotted straight into the first-team fold and has shown real leadership capabilities early on. Having impressed during his time at Blackburn Rovers his rating has increased from a 72 in FIFA 22 to a 73 this time around.

7. Paddy McNair, Middlesbrough- 73

The third and final Boro player in this list and statistically the highest rated 73 centre-back based on in-game stats, McNair sits seventh amongst the best in the division. His ability to play as a right-back or as a central-midfielder is reflected by his 67 passing and 68 dribbling stats, which are both reasonably high for a centre-back.

6. Grant Hanley, Norwich City – 74

Hanley is a very experienced Championship defender and has consistently been rated amongst the best in the division year in year out. Given Norwich City’s relegation last time out it has seen Hanley drop from a 75 gold card to a 74, despite seeing an increase in four of his six base stats.

5. Rob Dickie, QPR – 74

A mightily impressive campaign last time out has seen Dickie rewarded with a +2 upgrade from FIFA 22. All six of his base stats have improved with his most significant increases being pace and shooting, which is no surprise given the two wonder goals he scored last term.

4. Christian Kabasele, Watford – 74

Having been a gold player every year since FIFA 16, Kabasele has finally dropped to silver this time around. This could be in part due to Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, yet he is still amongst the best in the Championship in his position.

3. Jordan Beyer, Burnley – 74

The new signing has slotted seamlessly into the Clarets backline and has impressed under new boss Vincent Kompany so far this season. He has seen the biggest upgrade in this list from last year’s rating, jumping from a 70 rated right-back to a 74 rated centre-back.

2. John Egan, Sheffield United – 74

It is no surprise to see Egan this high on the list. A vitally important member of the Sheffield United squad, the Republic of Ireland international has proven he is one of the best in the league at the moment and has been integral to the Blades early season successes. He has been downgraded by one, yet only his defence base stat has decreased from last year.

1. Kortney Hause, Watford – 75

The on-loan Aston Villa man joined Watford this summer and has immediately become the highest rated centre-back in the second tier on this years game. He has impressed in his relatively short time at Vicarage Road, and looks set to continue at the heart of defence under Rob Edwards.

Head to futwiz.com to find all the latest player ratings for FIFA 23.