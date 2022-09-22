Revealed: The highest-rated Championship attacking midfielders on FIFA 23 including QPR and Coventry City men

FIFA 23’s full release is around the corner, and a new batch of player ratings is now out.

This time of year is always an interesting time for fans looking to build teams, make coins and become the best. Fans will be eager to see how their favourite players rank among their rivals, with the new ratings always creating debates among the masses.

Here we look at the top 10 rated Championship attacking midfielders on FIFA 23…

10. Ilias Chair – QPR, 71

An integral part of QPR’s midfield, Chair has already shown what he’s capable of this season and he begins this list at 71 rated.

9. Kieran Dowell – Norwich City, 71

The Canaries youngster has been increased by one rating this year and he’ll be hoping another year in the Championship helps him build some momentum back in his game.

8. Bradley Dack – Blackburn Rovers, 72

Dack didn’t feature too much last time out and as a result of this he has suffered a two rating decrease. He’s played five game so far this season, but is yet to really make a mark on Rovers’ squad.

7. Daniel Johnson – Preston North End, 72

Johnson has some good stats with 74 pace, 70 shooting and 71 passing. He contributed to 12 goals last season and he’ll be hoping to get of the mark this season soon.

6. Nick Powell – Stoke City, 72

Powell has remained a 72 and he’ll be hoping this season at an injury-free campaign from here on in.

5. Zian Flemming – Millwall, 73

With one goal so far this season, Flemming is a 73 rated starting FIFA. Millwall fans will be hoping he recreates his 16-goal contribution season he had last year in Netherlands’ top tier.

4. Callum O’Hare – Coventry City, 73

O’Hare again has received an increase. His 81 pace and 76 dribbling make him one to keep a watchful eye on this year.

3. Chris Willock – QPR, 73

Receiving a huge three increase to last year’s rating, Willock has a much improved card and one well worth testing out.

2. John Swift – West Brom, 75

West Brom take the top two spots with Swift also a gold 75 rated. Baggies’ fans will have plenty of fun using these top two players.

1. Jed Wallace – West Brom, 75

Earning a gold item on FIFA 23, Wallace’s base card is now a CAM compared to last year’s right wing. He is the highest rated Championship CAM this year.

Head to futwiz.com to find all the latest player ratings for FIFA 23.