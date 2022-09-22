Revealed: The highest-rated Bolton Wanderers players on FIFA 23

Bolton Wanderers’ player ratings for FIFA 23 have emerged ahead of the game’s release next week.

Fans will undoubtedly be queueing up to buy the latest instalment of the game, excited to see where their club ranks in their division.

Here we look at Bolton Wanderers’ top 10 highest-rated players in FIFA 23…

10. Aaron Morley, 65

The promising midfielder was a stand-out star last season but it has done very little to his card. Morley’s overall rating is unchanged with a number of his attributes also staying the same.

9. George Johnston, 65

Due to impressive performances, the centre-back has seen his card be upgraded from bronze to silver for the first time. Stats such as 72 physicality and 64 defending make Johnston a decent card overall.

8. Dion Charles, 66

The Preston-born attacker was solid last season, finding the net eight times in 23 league outings.

These performances have done very little for Charles’ card though, with his rating remaining unchanged.

7. Kyle Dempsey, 66

Dempsey has seen his card decrease by two ratings overall, but still remains a silver card despite this disappointing drop in rating.

6. Kieran Lee, 66

The veteran midfielder enters his third season with the Trotters with the same rating that he had on last season’s instalment.

5. Declan John, 66

The Welsh international is currently Bolton Wanderers’ fastest player on the game, his 87 pace making him quicker than every other player by at least five ratings.

4. Josh Sheehan, 66

Despite spending time on the sideline due to injury, Sheehan has maintained his 66 rating with impressive attributes such as 79 pace and 69 physicality as well.

3. Ricardo Santos, 67

Santos has been regarded as one of the Trotters best players for some time and has now seen his card increase by one rating from last year.

2. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, 67

The Icelandic centre-forward continues to hold a solid card.

Stats like 70 physicality and 69 pace make him stand out as one of Bolton Wanderers’ highest-rated players on FIFA 23.

1. Dapo Afolayan, 68

Winger Afolayan sees his rating increase by an impressive +3 in FIFA 23, making him Bolton Wanderers’ top player on the new instalment of the FIFA series.