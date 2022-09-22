Revealed: The highest-rated Blackburn Rovers players on FIFA 23

The release of FIFA 23 is imminent and fans now have access to the web app, where they are able to start building their teams.

Here we look at the ten highest-rated Blackburn Rovers players on FIFA 23…

10. Ryan Hedges, RW – 70

Coming in at 70, Ryan Hedges is our first entry in our top 10 list. Hedges is one of four players rated at 70, Tyrhys Dolan is one of these but he just misses out on our list. Hedges received a +1 upgrade to his overall this year, with his best stat being his 82 pace.

9. Daniel Ayala, CB – 70

Former Liverpool man Daniel Ayala is next on our list also at 70 rated. Ayala’s rating has remained the same, although he has received a -6 to his pace. His standout stat is his 72 physical.

8. Sam Gallagher, ST – 70

The final 70 rated player on our list is Welsh striker Sam Gallagher. Gallagher has received a +1 to his overall for FIFA 23, with upgrades across his stats, his highest-rated stat is an impressive 75 physical.

7. Dominic Hyam, CB – 71

Dominic Hyam, a summer signing from Coventry City, has received a +2 upgrade and is now a 71 rated card. The highest-rated stat Hyam has is a 74 rating for physical.

6. Scott Wharton, CB – 71

Following an impressive loan to Northampton Town last season, Scott Wharton has been rewarded with a +5 upgrade to his overall, bringing it up to 71. He has received upgrades across every stat, with his highest stat now being 77 physical.

5. John Buckey, CAM – 71

Blackburn academy graduate John Buckley is awarded a 71 rated card for FIFA 23, a +3 from his rating on last year’s title. Buckley has a very well-rounded card, with his highest stat being his 77 pace.

4. Bradley Dack, CAM – 72

Bradley Dack comes into this years game with a rating of 72, a -2 from last years rating. Dack has spent a significant period of time injured over the past two years, which explains him being the only player in our list to see their rating decrease. His FIFA card is still impressive, as he boasts an impressive 75 dribbling as his top stat.

3. Lewis Travis, CDM – 73

Blackburn’s club captain Lewis Travis has had his rating boosted by +1 for this year’s game, now being 73 rated. The former Liverpool youngster has a solid card across the board, with his top stat being 76 physical.

2. Thomas Kaminski, GK – 73

Blackburn’s number one Thomas Kaminski holds his rating of 73 for FIFA 23, with a strong 75 handling. The Belgian shot-stopper has impressed during his time at Ewood Park, a worthy runner-up in our list.

1. Ben Brereton Diaz, ST – 75

It will not be a surprise to many that Ben Brereton Diaz has claimed the number one spot in our top ten list. The Chilean international scored 22 goals last season, his best season yet, and thus has received a +4 upgrade on his card bringing him to 75. Being upgraded from a silver card to a gold card has meant Brereton Diaz has received upgrades across his card, including a +1 to his highest stat, his 84 pace.

