Revealed: The best Championship left wingers and midfielders in FIFA 23 including Hull City and Norwich men

The much-anticipated release of FIFA 23’s player ratings has now landed. Here we review the game’s top 10 left-sided midfielders and wingers currently plying their trade in the Championship.

10. Junior Hoilett, Cardiff City – 70 (LM)

The experienced Canadian international has registered 14 goals in 45 appearances for his country, and will be on the plane to Qatar this November. Hoilett spent five years in South Wales with Cardiff City before moving to Reading on a free last summer. The ex-QPR man has helped Paul Ince register an impressive 18 points from their first ten outings this campaign. Nevertheless, Hoilett finds his rating dipping by two points on last year.

9. Scott Twine, Burnley- 71 (LW)

Twine’s summer switch from League One outfit MK Dons hasn’t exactly gone according to plan, with the wide man picking up an early injury in his Burnley tenure. The Swindon-born attacker has only featured once this term, coming off the bench in the Clarets’ opening day victory over Huddersfield Town. In the wake of his £4m move to the Lancashire outfit, Twine sees his card leap six points on FIFA 22 – the highest uplift on the list.

8. Ovie Ejaria, Reading – 71 (LM)

The former Liverpool midfielder signed for the Royals on a permanent basis in August 2020, immediately after a successful loan spell in Berkshire. Ejaria has now settled into life at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, after having to navigate loan periods with Rangers and Sunderland. His rating slips from the 73 score issued for FIFA 22.

7. Samuel Kalu, Watford- 72 (LM)

Kalu arrived from French outfit Bordeaux in the January transfer window, escaping Les Girondins’ relegation-doomed season in the process. However, the 17-cap Nigerian has struggled to nail down a first team place at Vicarage Road, and has been recently plagued with a hamstring injury. In the last instalment of the FIFA franchise, Kalu was awarded a 74 rating.

6. Dogukan Sinik, Hull City – 72 (LM)

An exciting summer capture from Turkish side Antalyaspor, Sinik’s been left frustrated by a calf injury sustained in his first week of full training with the Tigers. The Turk grasped his chance in his international debut against Italy in March, and has made a further four appearances since, including an impressive two-goal performance against Baltic minnows Lithuania. His rating rises four points on the previous year.

5. Ken Sema, Watford – 72 (LW)

One of many signings generated via the Watford-Udinese partnership, Sema has done well since his arrival to Hertfordshire. Although missing for Sweden in recent months, the winger racked up 18 Premiership appearances last term, and has made a steady start to life back in the Championship. Sema’s rating decreases two points.

4. Jamie Paterson, Swansea City – 72 (LW)

Paterson made a brisk start for the Swans after he swapped Bristol City for Swansea City last summer, scoring eight goals and bagging four assists before Christmas. However, since then, the ex-Forest and Walsall man has failed to make an impact, picking up just one goal in 24 fixtures, and starting on just two occasions so far this season. Nevertheless, Paterson’s rating improves by two points.

3. Karlan Grant, West Bromwich Albion – 73 (LW)

West Brom paid in the region of £15million to prise Karlan Grant from Huddersfield Town in 2020, with the Charlton Athletic academy product re-paying the Baggies with 23 goals in 78 appearances. Grant has already notched three goals this term, although hasn’t been able to inspire Albion out of their early-season slumber. The London-born winger deserves his one point increase this time around.

2. Dimitrios Pelkas, Hull City- 74 (LW)

Another player brought to Yorkshire from the Turkish Süper Lig, Dimitrios Pelkas joins Shota Arveladze’s side on loan from Istanbul giants Fenerbahce. Pelkas, who’s earned 26 caps for his native Greece and recently featured in a Champions League qualifier for his parent side, will be hoping he can arrest Hull City’s current slump in form. The Greek’s overall rating reduces two points on his FIFA 22 scorecard.

1. Todd Cantwell, Norwich City – 74 (LM)

After bursting onto the scene with the Canaries in the 2018/19, Cantwell has failed to reproduce the performances that saw him earn four England U21 international caps. He was loaned out to Bournemouth in January after a challenging first half of last season, but has steadily built his confidence back up on his return to Carrow Road. He could be integral to yet another Norwich City promotion push. Cantwell’s rating drops one from 75.

