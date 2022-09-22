QPR contracts: Who’s out of contract in 2023 and who has one-year options in their current deals?

QPR’s current focus will be on this current campaign – their first under Michael Beale. But the club will surely have an eye on next summer’s contract situation.

QPR have a number of players out of contract next summer.

It comes after the club said goodbye to a few names at the end of last season, including Lee Wallace and Dom Ball to name a couple, and the club might yet be saying goodbye to a few more at the end of this campaign.

Here we look at the QPR players out of contract next summer and whether or not they have one-year extension options…

Chris Willock

The main name on the list of QPR players out of contract next summer is Chris Willock. The former Arsenal man already have five goals in seven Championship outings to his name, but fans will be pleased to know that the club have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Macauley Bonne

Bonne is well down the pecking order this season. He’s featured four times in the Championship this season but he’s played only once in the R’s last seven outings.

He’s out of contract at the end of this season but the club have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Leon Balogun

Defender Balogun joined on a free transfer recently, and he’s immediately become a key player, helping the R’s to keep two clean sheets in their last two outings.

He’s signed on a one-year deal but there’s nothing to suggest the club have the option to extend his stay.

Luke Amos

Amos has endured a tough time with QPR since joining permanently from Spurs back in 2020. He’s made a total of 69 Championship appearances for the club, with only one of those coming this season owing to injury.

He showed in the second half of last season that he’s a talented player but injury continues to hinder him – Amos is out of contract at the end of the season and QPR don’t have an option to extend his stay.

George Thomas

And if Amos has had a tough time with QPR, Thomas has had an even tougher time. He’s featured just once this season owing to injury, having been a periphery player since arriving in 2020.

He’s out of contract next summer but according to Transfermarkt, the R’s can extend his stay by a further year.

Conor Masterson

So far under Beale, Masterson has played just once in the Championship, having been named on the bench mostly.

He showed a lot of promise in his early QPR days and he’s since spent a lot of time out on loan, but the former Liverpool man could be heading towards something of a crossroads.

He’s out of contract at QPR next summer and there’s nothing to suggest that the club have an option to extend his stay.

Mide Shodipo

QPR triggered a one-year extension to Shodipo’s stay last season, so he’s now in the final year of his deal. And it could yet be the final year of his time at QPR after falling out of favour – a January loan move away from the club could tempt them into handing him another one-year deal maybe.

Jordan Archer

Archer has been playing as no.2 to Seny Dieng this season. He’s a solid option on the bench, but whether the club will extend his stay remains to be seen – QPR don’t have an option to extend his stay.