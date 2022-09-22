Portsmouth’s late summer signing had Championship transfer ‘options’, reveals key club figure

Portsmouth chief executive Andy Cullen has revealed that Josh Koroma chose a move to Fratton Park despite having ‘options’ in the Championship.

Portsmouth rounded out an impressive summer transfer window with the loan signing of Koroma on deadline day.

The Londoner had seen limited game time with Huddersfield Town in the early stages of the season and when the door opened for him to make an exit, it was Pompey who were able to strike a deal for the 23-year-old.

Now, Cullen, chief executive of the League One side, has made a revelation over Koroma’s move to Hampshire.

As quoted by The News, he stated that the decision to join Portsmouth was very much the forward’s, revealing that he had Championship options but wanted to come and play his football at Fratton Park, expressing how grateful he was for the deal to be done.

He said

“Josh was an opportunity which came our way.

“We had interest, while there was obviously a connection having worked with Danny and Nicky before, nevertheless the player had options in the Championship. Yet it was very much his decision to choose Pompey as the club he wanted to come to, he felt very strongly about that.

“Sometimes a loan move can be dictated by that player’s parent club, but we were very grateful for Josh making the decision to choose Pompey for the season – and also for Huddersfield for making that happen.”

A statement signing for Pompey…

Koroma looked to be a strong signing for Portsmouth when it was first announced, but the fact that he had options to stay in the Championship and still decided to make the move down south makes the deal even sweeter.

He’s a player who has shown he can be a second-tier quality attacker on his day and he still has time to grow and develop too.

The former Leyton Orient man has a goal and assist to his name so far this season, with his first strike coming in his maiden start in the 2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

It will be hoped Koroma can kick on from here and affirm his place in the starting XI in his hunt for regular minutes away from parent club Huddersfield Town.