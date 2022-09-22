Liverpool talent makes blunt admission over Burnley links after confirming transfer talks

Burnley’s summer target Sepp van den Berg has confirmed he ‘spoke’ with the Clarets, but stated that another year in the Championship was not his preference.

Burnley were among the multiple sides to be linked with Dutch defender van den Berg in the summer.

He was coming into the window fresh off the back of another strong loan stint in the Championship with Preston North End, but the Liverpool youngster ended up heading for Germany, linking up with Bundesliga side FC Schalke.

Now, having settled into life in the German top tier, van den Berg has revealed the thinking behind his summer decision.

Speaking with EFL Voetbal (quotes via Lancs Live), the centre-back openly admitted that another stint in the Championship was not his ‘preference’, despite holding talks with Burnley. Here’s what he had to say:

“Another year Championship was not my preference.

“I spoke with Burnley, but I still wanted a step higher. The Bundesliga was my preference.”

1 of 10 Charlie Adam announced his retirement yesterday. Who did Blackpool sign him from in 2009? Celtic Rangers Dundee Inverness CT

A top talent to miss out on…

Thankfully, Burnley managed to make some other impressive additions to their backline throughout the summer, so missing out on a deal for van den Berg wasn’t too much of a damning blow.

He certainly would have been a great signing for Vincent Kompany and co though.

He’d proven himself in the Championship with fellow Lancashire outfit Preston and has looked like he is ready for a step up, making for an impressive signing for any second-tier side. However, he instead opted for a new challenge at a higher level in Germany, which few will blame him for taking on.

Since linking up with Schalke, the 20-year-old has featured three times, playing 90 minutes in every game since his move.

There’s no doubt Preston fans will be willing him on from afar in his latest challenge following his successful stints at Deepdale.