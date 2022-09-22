League One manager plays down Rotherham United job speculation

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has played down rumours of him heading to Rotherham United.

Rotherham United look set for a hammer blow with manager Paul Warne having reportedly agreed to take over at Derby County.

And of course, suggestions are starting to circulate among bookmakers and fans online as to who might take over from Warne, and Wycombe Wanderers boss Ainsworth has been mentioned by a few.

But speaking to Bucks Free Press this morning, the 49-year-old said of the rumours:

“All these rumours are just rumours and I am really happy with what I have got here.

“The moment I start looking around and looking at what I might be able to have [elsewhere] is the moment I let myself down as a manager.

“It’s not about the figure – it’s about the feeling and I am really, really happy here.

“I’m not saying that I am going to be here forever because something might come along one day that I might consider, but at the moment, I am loving it here.”

Warne looks set to leave Rotherham United during this international break. His side have started the new season well having taken 14 points from their opening eight games of the season.

The Millers sit in 8th place of the table and when Warne leaves, the job in South Yorkshire will be an attractive one, but it doesn’t seem like Ainsworth is interested in this one.

A smart call?

Ainsworth has a good thing going at Wycombe. Although his side have started this season poorly, there’s still a definite chance that the Chairboys will shoot up the table as the campaign moves on.

But having been there for such a long time, he’s bound to move on at some point, and he hints at a future departure in his above comments.

He could yet land a Championship job but Ainsworth is pretty well-known for not playing the most attractive style of football, and so another job in League One might be his best bet.

As for Rotherham they could have a nervy couple of weeks ahead as they search for Warne’s successor.