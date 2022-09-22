‘Lacking a bit of quality’ – Northampton Town v Stockport County prediction: The72

Northampton Town host Stockport County in a 2pm kick-off in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Stockport County travel down to Northampton Town in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Jon Brady’s Cobblers side currently sit in 3rd place of the table after a bright start to the new season, compared to Dave Challinor’s Stockport who reside in 16th.

After earning promotion from the National League last season, Stockport have made a steady start to life in League Two having taken eight points from their opening nine.

Northampton meanwhile have picked up 19 points so far this season, having won their last three in the league and conceding just once in those three.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Stockport have been pretty inconsistent so far this season. They’re holding their own in League Two but it seems like they’re lacking a bit of quality that teams like Northampton have.

“The Cobblers are the league’s highest scorers so far this season with 19 to their name, and with the home advantage on Saturday, they should go into this one as favourites.

“Still, Stockport can’t be written off, and they might just surprise a few people this weekend if they can start well and maybe even grab an early goal.

“I’m going to be ambitious and say this one will be a draw.”

Score prediction: Northampton Town 1-1 Stockport County

James Ray

“I think people would have expected Stockport County to do better on their return to the EFL than they have done.

“Home results have been decent, going unbeaten in their last four. However, it’s their four-game losing streak away from home that has prevented them from making meaningful progress up the League Two table in the early stages.

“I’ve got faith that they’ll come good and move up the table, though I can’t see that happening this weekend.

“Northampton Town are one of the picks for promotion and with four wins from five at home and only one loss all season, I think they’ll continue in winning ways this weekend.”

Score prediction: Northampton Town 3-1 Stockport County