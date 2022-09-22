‘I’m not totally convinced by…’ – Grimsby Town v Swindon Town prediction: The72

Grimsby Town host Swindon Town in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Grimsby Town welcome Swindon Town to Blundell Park on Saturday in what should be a closely-fought encounter between two in-form sides.

The Mariners have impressed since returning to the fourth tier of English football and have not lost since the opening day of the season. They currently sit just outside the play-off places with a game in hand on each of the teams above them.

Paul Hurst’s side are a solid outfit too, conceding just five from their eight matches played so far.

Swindon Town are also unbeaten in eight games so this will make for an intriguing contest. The Robins are looking to go one better under Scott Lindsey this season, after missing out on promotion in the play-offs last May.

A win would take them above their opponents in the table.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Grimsby Town are a team that has impressed me a lot since promotion and are a well-organised outfit under Hurst, whether they can keep this form going for the whole campaign remains to be seen, but they are certainly playing with confidence at the moment.

“Swindon Town are starting to hit the groove after a slow start and I expect them to be up challenging for promotion sooner rather than later. There is plenty of quality in the ranks too, with youngster Jacob Wakeling a real threat up front.

“This should point to a goalless draw with both teams strong in defence and having drawn 8 between them so far, but I fancy the Robins to nick it!”

Score prediction: Grimsby Town 0-1 Swindon Town

James Ray

“Paul Hurst and Grimsby Town is a combination that just works. He’s got the Mariners overachieving in the early stages of this season too, with few tipping them to be in and around the play-off picture as they are at the moment.

“The visit of Swindon Town provides a real tough test though, with Scott Lindsey’s side looking similarly tight at the back.

“Honestly, I’m not totally convinced by either of their attacking ranks just yet and I don’t think either will have enough to score a decisive winner, so I’m going to predict an evenly-matched draw.”

Score prediction: Grimsby Town 1-1 Swindon Town