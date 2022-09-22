‘I think it’s highly…’ – Reporter discusses whether or not Sunderland will look at free agent signings between now and January

Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith believes it’s ‘highly unlikely’ that Sunderland will be looking at potential free agent signings at this moment in time.

Sunderland were dealt a hammer blow earlier this month when Ross Stewart picked up a serious thigh injury.

It led to many speculating that the club would pursue a new free agent striker – something Tony Mowbray even hinted at doing.

Ellis Simms then picked up an injury, leaving Mowbray with no out-and-out strikers. But still, the Black Cats are performing well, and because of that, Smith believes Sunderland won’t look into potential free agent signings between now and January.

Writing in a Q&A for Sunderland Echo, he said: