Huddersfield Town set sights on Birmingham City boss amid tricky pursuit of 50-year-old

Birmingham City boss John Eustace is among the candidates being looked at by Huddersfield Town, reporter James Nursey has said.

Huddersfield Town are on the hunt for a new manager.

They made the decision to part ways with Danny Schofield earlier this month after a tricky start to the new season.

As of yet though, their search for a new boss has failed to bear fruit. The international break provides the Terriers with a good chance to make some ground up in their hunt though, and a new update has now emerged from reporter Nursey.

Speaking on Twitter, he has said that while Huddersfield Town are keen to reunite with popular former manager David Wagner, it’s ‘not an easy deal to do’.

As a result, the club hierarchy are looking at other options, with Birmingham City boss Eustace among them.

It’s a link that certainly raises eyebrows given Eustace only took charge of the Blues in the summer after leaving QPR.

An ambitious move?

A move for Eustace would see the Terriers maintain their ethos of giving younger managers a chance after Schofield’s departure, but it would be a real surprise if they could prize him away from the Blues.

The 42-year-old has become a popular figure at St. Andrew’s, with many believing that he’s overachieving with Birmingham City after they were backed for another relegation fight by many this season.

He’s a highly-rated young coach with a bright future in the dugout and he already has good experience behind him after spells as Kidderminster Harriers boss along with assistant managerial posts at QPR and the Republic of Ireland.

It seems former boss Wagner is a top target, but Eustace certainly makes for an intriguing alternative candidate.