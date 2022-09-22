Coventry City’s season so far: Any standout players? Areas to improve? January agenda?

Coventry City have made a woeful start to their 2022/23 campaign, sitting in last place of the Championship table for this international break.

Although back ‘home’ in the Coventry Building Society Arena, issues with the Sky Blues’ playing surface has already caused City a serious headache in the season’s opening exchanges.

Indeed, as a consequence of pitch quality, their Carabao Cup First Round tie against fellow Championship side Bristol City had to be moved to nearby Burton Albion – a match which ended in an acrimonious 4-1 loss. Furthermore, scheduled fixtures against Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, and Huddersfield Town have all had to be postponed.

The disappointing result at the Pirelli Stadium has been symptomatic of their season to press, with Mark Robins’ men failing to register a single league win so far. Despite only playing seven Championship fixtures due to their pitch-related problems, Coventry City have already conceded 13 goals – only seven sides have shipped in more, even though most have featured on three more occasions than the West Midlanders.

Here, we review Coventry City’s season so far…

Stand out players?

Unsurprisingly, it’s hard to select many in Sky Blue who have stood out for positive reasons. Fans have largely been reliant on the goals of Matt Godden and Swedish international forward Viktor Gyokeres, who have managed to notch five strikes between them in the league.

City have also profited from the attacking talents of wing-back Fankaty Dabo, who’s weighed in with two assists already this term. Skipper Kyle McFadzean has provided some much-needed calmness and assurance at the back, with the ex-Crawley Town defender featuring in all of the club’s matches this term.

Areas to improve?

City’s real issue is creativity in the final third. A relatively defensive 3-5-2 formation doesn’t exactly support a brand of fluid, attacking play, and Robins’ side are paying the price. Indeed, the only player to register more than ten shots is Gyokeres, converting a modest 20% of his attempts.

The side’s creative force should be bolstered by the return of Callum O’Hare in the coming weeks – his presence has been sorely missed so far this season.

January agenda?

As previously alluded to, it feels like the ex-Scunthorpe United boss will be generally happy with his lot at the back.

However, Robins may want to strengthen the goalkeeping department, having already changed his number one midway through City’s initial set of fixtures. Despite dropping Simon Moore for ex-Cardiff stopper Ben Wilson, Robins has seen his outfit only register one clean sheet – a 0-0 draw at former home St. Andrews last time out.

It looks as if goals will be the Sky Blues’ biggest issue though, with the likes of Waghorn, Walker, and Palmer not offering enough in front of goal. Expect Robins to start his recruitment drive from the front when the window opens back up in January.

It will also be key for Robins to keep his key players for the second half of the season.