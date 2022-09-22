Blackpool’s season so far: Any standout players? Areas to improve? January agenda?

Blackpool have started the 2022/23 campaign in stuttering fashion, amassing 11 points from the opening ten fixtures.

The Seasiders have delivered a real mixed bag of performances, leaving them in a disappointing 19th going into the first international break.

In fairness, boss Michael Appleton, who was appointed for his second spell at the club in the summer, has had to contend with a raft of first team injuries. This has served to really undermine any chances of improvement in recent weeks, and the club now find themselves without a league victory in six.

And a Carabao Cup humbling to League Two outfit Barrow certainly hasn’t helped Blackpool’s cause, with the Cumbrians dumping out Appleton’s side on penalties at Bloomfield Road.

The club will be expecting progress up the league to be forthcoming, as Blackpool look to better last term’s 16th placed finish.

Standout players?

There hasn’t been too much to shout about up on the Fylde coast, and therefore only a handful of players escape the opening exchanges with any real credibility.

Canadian international Theo Corbeanu has been a bright spark in an otherwise misfiring attack, and leads the club’s scoring charts with three goals so far. Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino has already demonstrated what he’s capable of after signing on loan in the summer, although injuries have faltered his early season progress. Nevertheless, a goal at The Den last Saturday was a reminder of what he can potentially contribute this season.

Callum Connolly and Kenny Dougal have provided some stability amongst the chaos, with the ever-present midfield duo developing a decent partnership in Blackpool’s engine room.

Areas to improve?

Tactically, Blackpool have felt inept. Appleton has switched formations numerous times already as the Seasiders struggle to find a settled formation. Perhaps this is just a case of experimentation from the Blackpool boss, but the lack of consistency seems to be causing some issues.

In truth, given their modest scoring record, defensive frailties and an apparent lack of creativity in recent weeks, you could make the case that most areas require some degree of improvement.

A quick glance at Blackpool’s personnel will tell you that they’re blessed with quality, but the undoubtedly frustrated Bloomfield Road faithful are currently watching a side short on confidence, and therefore subsequently failing to live up to their considerable potential.

1 of 10 Charlie Adam announced his retirement yesterday. Who did Blackpool sign him from in 2009? Celtic Rangers Dundee Inverness CT

January agenda?

Although the Lancashire outfit have only notched ten goals in ten games, Appleton will likely be comfortable with what he’s got in the striking department. A returning Gary Madine, fresh from a three-match suspension, will hopefully offer something different again up top, with Yates leading the line almost single-handedly in recent weeks.

However, Appleton’s tinkering, particularly around numbers used at the back, would suggest he’ll look to add some defensive recruits in the January window. If he’s keen to regularly adjust his back line dependent on opposition, a versatile centre-half, able to play in a three, four, or indeed five, may be exactly what he’s looking for.