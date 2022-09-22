Birmingham City to assess 25-year-old’s situation in January, reveals Eustace

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has confirmed the club plan to assess loaned out striker Sam Cosgrove’s situation in the January transfer window.

Birmingham City opted to send striker Cosgrove out on loan again in the summer.

He struggled to impress with AFC Wimbledon and Shrewsbury Town over the course of last season, but he’s made a promising start to his life down in Dorset with League One promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old netted twice off the bench against Derby County on his debut and has gone on to play twice more, although he’s still patiently waiting for his first start.

Now, speaking with Birmingham Live, Blues boss Eustace has opened up on their plan for Cosgrove.

He stated that the plan is to assess his situation when the window reopens in January. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I think Sam showed over the pre-season and a couple of games he played for us that he has come back very confident

“We have sent him out on loan again to get some more games and really express himself.

“He scored two fantastic goals on his debut.

“I want to see him go away to Plymouth and score lots of goals and we can assess it again in January – or the end of the season. Sam has got another year on his contract after this one so if he goes away and scores 15-20 goals this year it can only benefit us.”

A way back under Eustace?

Birmingham City’s swoop for Cosgrove in January 2021 looked to be an impressive one off the back of his strong performances in Scotland with Aberdeen.

It hasn’t clicked since his return south of the border, although his debut brace for Plymouth Argyle can only be a promising thing. He needs to maintain it over a consistent spell though if he’s to prove his quality to Eustace and co.

The Blues boss seems open to giving the striker another chance to find his way at St. Andrew’s, even if not immediately.

It will be up to him to prove he’s capable of doing so though by hitting strong form out on loan at Home Park under Steven Schumacher’s management with Plymouth Argyle.