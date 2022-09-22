Ange Postecoglou opens up on Celtic ‘legend’ Tom Rogic’s West Brom transfer

West Brom new boy Tom Rogic has been backed to succeed at The Hawthorns by his former manager and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

West Brom have made good use of the free transfer market this year, both inside and outside the transfer window.

Rogic became the latest addition to the Baggies’ squad earlier this month. He signed after his Celtic contract came to a close earlier this year, further bolstering Steve Bruce’s already well-stocked midfield department.

Now, speaking on the Australian midfielder’s move, Celtic boss Postecoglou has voiced his backing for Rogic.

Speaking to Adelaide Now (quotes via Birmingham Live), he stated that he sensed the 29-year-old was in need of a new start before backing him to succeed in the Championship and in the World Cup if fit and ‘raring to go’.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s a legend at Celtic but at the same time he spent his whole adult life there and I could sense that he just needed a change.

“Tommy’s talent is unquestionable and also he backs himself, against anybody

“He’s still probably one of our best players at national team level and hasn’t taken the easy route going to the Championship. His fitness levels and everything need to be at their best to compete there.

“People shouldn’t underestimate him to last that long at a club like Celtic, which demands success. Tom had 9-10 years of that, and he has got to be a strong character to survive that long.

“No doubt if fit, raring to go, he’ll be a challenge for anyone at the World Cup.”

1 of 10 Charlie Adam announced his retirement yesterday. Who did Blackpool sign him from in 2009? Celtic Rangers Dundee Inverness CT

A new challenge…

Rogic is yet to test himself south of the border, and a move to the Championship with West Brom certainly presents a tough challenge. The Baggies are in need of some inspiration in their bid to rise back up the table, so Rogic will be hoping he can breathe some new life into their campaign.

He was a firm favourite in Scotland and has long looked a player capable of testing himself at a new level.

There’s strong competition for a starting spot in the middle at West Brom though, so he’ll have to be at the top of his game.

It makes for sensible business for the Baggies though. As a free agent, he’s a low-risk signing that could really reap the rewards. If that doesn’t prove to be the case, he’s only on a short-term deal, though Rogic will be determined to prove he’s deserving on a longer term deal and a consistent starting XI role under Bruce.