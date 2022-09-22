‘A real threat’ – Doncaster Rovers v Crawley Town prediction: The72

Doncaster Rovers host Crawley Town in League Two this weekend.

Doncaster Rovers see Crawley Town head to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in what could be an exciting game in League Two.

Fresh from relegation last season, Rovers have started the season steadily currently sitting in 12th place of the table having taken 14 points from their opening nine games.

Crawley meanwhile are sitting in a lowly 20th place with just six points to their name so far this season.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for Saturday’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Despite starting the season perhaps slower than most would’ve expected, Doncaster remain a real threat, and they could soon start to climb up the League Two table.

“They still have a bit of quality in their ranks and they’ll view this Crawley game as a chance to return to winning ways after three-straight defeats in the league.

“It won’t be an easy feat, and Crawley might even fancy their chances given Rovers’ recent form. But I’m going to go for a narrow home win in this one.”

Score prediction: Doncater Rovers 1-0 Crawley Town

James Ray

“It’s not been an easy start to senior management for Kevin Betsy with Crawley sat down in 20th place with only one win from their opening nine League Two games.

“They’ve got promising players in their ranks in the form of James Balagizi and Nick Tsaroulla, while Tom Nichols’ output has been strong. But if they want to make good on their ambition, they will have to start picking up wins sooner rather than later.

“As for Doncaster Rovers, they’ll be a side demanding more too. Three consecutive losses has seen them slip away from the upper echelons of the division and pressure will be on Gary McSheffrey, but this is a good chance to get back in the win column.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Rovers can snatch a win, but I’m going to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Crawley Town