4 players that Blackburn Rovers should sell or loan out in January – do you agree?

Blackburn Rovers have lost five of their last seven matches after a promising start under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Tomasson will of course need time to build his squad and may need some more additions to fulfil the club’s aspirations of a play-off place.

The Lancashire outfit could look to strengthen come January but may also look to move players on. Here we look at four of those who may benefit from a loan switch or a permanent exit from the club…

Joe Rankin-Costello – sell or loan

Rankin-Costello was set to move out on loan at the end of the summer window but unfortunately for the right-back, the deal fell through.

The former Manchester United youngster has fallen out of favour this season, making just one league start in which he was subsequently withdrawn at half time.

The 23-year-old was still overlooked after an injury to regular Callum Brittain, with Tomasson preferring to play captain Lewis Travis out of position.

There is a clear lack of trust from the manager that Rankin-Costello can do a consistent job at right-back, so a move away either on loan or permanently could be the best option for both parties.

Ashley Phillips – loan

Phillips is somewhat of a hot prospect at just 17 years old and has already attracted interest from Premier League clubs. The central defender has broken into the first team at Ewood Park this season, making six appearances overall in both league and cup.

Despite making progress, Phillips’ development has stalled slightly of late having not featured in the last four league games. There could be an argument for the England U19 international to make a loan move away in January, depending on how things progress until that time.

Dilan Markanday – loan

Markanday is another Rovers man with big potential but has struggled to gain playing time so far. The former Tottenham Hotspur graduate did score in both his cup appearances so far but that hasn’t been enough to find a place in the team for league matches.

The main problem for the 21-year-old is the competition for places in his favoured right-wing position. Markanday is currently behind Ryan Hedges, Sam Gallagher, and Tyrhys Dolan in the pecking order and unless this changes before January, a loan move is certainly worth exploring for both club and player.

Ethan Walker – loan

Walker is another youngster struggling for opportunities since his move from Lancashire rivals Preston North End. The left winger has plenty of potential but it appears he may need some time to fulfil it.

The 20-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the first team and has only been used sparingly for the U21 side so far.

Unless things change dramatically from now until January, Walker may be better off gaining some playing time elsewhere, a loan move to a lower-league club could be the answer, having done so previously with Carlisle United.