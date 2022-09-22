4 players Rotherham United should sell or loan out in January – do you agree?

Rotherham United have had a blistering start to the 2022/23 Championship campaign, surprising many.

It’s just the one loss in nine league games for the Millers this season, who are looking like a threatening side against any team they come up against.

Rotherham United’s summer window was a busy one, bringing in 10 new signings as they bid to finally stay put in the second tier. However, the incomings have pushed some players back in the pecking order, potentially leaving some room for departures in January.

Here, we look at four players who Rotherham United should look to loan out or sell in January transfer window…

Hakeem Odoffin

The defensive midfielder, who can also operate as a centre-back, hasn’t featured in the league this season for the Millers – his only appearances came against Morecambe in the Carabao Cup second round.

The 24-year-old has been a fringe player ever since he signed from Scottish side Hamilton at the start of last season, so a departure in the winter window could be likely. A loan would probably best suit the Millers so they can assess their versatile man at the end of the season, although a permanent exit could well be on the cards.

Jake Hull

The 20-year-old prospect Hull is more than certain to get a temporary switch away from the AESSEAL New York Stadium, with the club reportedly considering whether to send the centre-back out on loan to a non-league side.

A loan to a League Two side would further his development, though, so Rotherham United could decide to keep hold of their towering defender until January before sending him out on loan.

Ciaran McGuckin

Northern Ireland youth international McGuckin is next on the list, who is another well-thought of player by the Millers staff.

The 18-year-old has recently recovered from an injury he picked up in pre-season, where he was impressing for the first-team. A loan move for the youngster would be ideal for both parties, with a National League side being his most likely destination.

Tolaji Bola

Former Arsenal man Bola has featured just six times for Rotherham United since signing at the start of last season’s League One campaign.

The 23-year-old has made two substitute appearances this time out, picking up an assist and impressing on his return from injury. However, Shane Ferguson seems to be the preferred option on the left flank, so a loan departure in January could be likely.