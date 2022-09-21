What’s former Sunderland and QPR man Djibril Cisse up to these days?

Djibril Cisse made 610 career appearances as a professional footballer, between 1998 and 2018.

The former French international though is best known for his time in England.

He joined Liverpool from Auxerre in 2004 and spent three years with the club, winning the Champions League and FA Cup with the club.

After returning to France with Marseille, Cisse was back in England, this time with Sunderland.

He became something of a cult hero at the Stadium of Light where he scored 10 Premier League goals during the 2008/09 campaign, in which Sunderland beat the drop.

Then after spells with Panathinaikos and Lazio, Cisse was once again back in the Premier League. He featured 26 times in the Premier League for QPR over the course of the 2011/12 and 2012/13 campaigns, joining halfway through the 2011/12 season.

Cisse scored nine Premier League goals for QPR before finishing his career with stints in Qatar, Russia, France again and then Switzerland.

1 of 10 Burton Albion Barnsley Blackburn Rovers Burnley

What’s Cisse up to these days?

Cisse is now a relatively well-known DJ.

He goes by his real name and he’s available to check out on Spotify, with over 40,000 monthly listeners at the time of writing.

The now 41-year-old is also active on social media, especially Instagram – you can find him on Instagram @djibrilcisse1981.

Despite breaking both of his legs during his playing career, Cisse was always a constant source of goals.

He earned cult status with almost every club he played for, scoring some stunning goals along the way and giving fans countless memories.

At 41, it seems like his playing days are long gone. But the Frenchman is still living it up.