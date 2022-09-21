West Brom’s season so far: Any standout players? Areas to improve? January transfer agenda?

The season so far for West Brom has been poor. But there remains a glimmer of hope that Steve Bruce can drag this Baggies side up the table.

And it’s only a glimmer. Many seem to have lost all faith in Bruce, but he remains an experienced helmsman who’s been there and done it all before.

His side reside in 21st place of the Championship table with a draw away at Norwich City last time out seemingly buying Bruce a bit more time in the job.

Now after ten games of the campaign, we review West Brom’s season so far…

Any standout players?

It’s hard to pick any standout players from a team performing so poorly. Earlier in the campaign, Grady Diangana was looking sharp and earning praise from fans, with Jed Wallace having chipped in with some important goals too.

A special, more recent mention might go to Brandon Thomas-Asante who’s looked sharp since arriving on deadline day. But on the whole, West Brom’s players have been poor so far.

Areas to improve?

Defence is the biggest problem for West Brom this season. They’ve already conceded 14 goals in the Championship so far, with their midweek defeat to Birmingham City earlier in the month highlighting a lot of defensive flaws in the side.

Goalkeeper David Button has come under scrutiny and so too has Kyle Bartley. The experienced pair are yet to show their leadership qualities in the Championship but there’s problems elsewhere on the pitch too.

Formation-wise, Bruce isn’t getting the best out of his players.

Wallace and John Swift are two of the best attacking midfielders in the league but so far, the pair are yet to get up to full speed, with Karlan Grant also misfiring with three goals in 10 so far this season, and only one in his last six league outings.

1 of 10 Burton Albion Barnsley Blackburn Rovers Burnley

January agenda?

Come January, Bruce needs a leader on the pitch. That might yet be someone like Erik Pieters or even Martin Kelly when he returns to action – Bruce also has Daryl Dike still to return, which will be a huge boost for the Baggies.

And Bruce could well do with bringing in a new goalkeeper. Button is an experienced head and he made for a good no.2 last season, but he’s been exposed a few too many times this season – two of Scott Hogan’s hat-trick goals in the game v Birmingham City last week may well have been saved by someone like Sam Johnstone.

The Baggies seem unlikely to bring in someone of Johnstone’s calibre, but a new goalkeeper wouldn’t go amiss.

And in fairness, once Dike is back, Bruce has a pretty balanced squad, but it is just a case of finding a system that gets the best out of them all.

West Brom return to action v Swansea City at the start of next month.