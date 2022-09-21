Watford’s injury list in full + return dates as we enter the international break

Watford currently have a few key players injured, with results of late having been poor.

Rob Edwards’ side have only lost twice in the Championship this season. But the Hornets have only won three times, dropping down into 10th place of the table after a run of one win in seven league outings.

Times look as though they’re getting a bit tough for Watford and Edwards, but he has a few injuries to contend with right now and when he has a fully-fit squad, results should improve.

Here we look at Watford’s injury list in full and each player’s expected return date…

Tom Cleverley

Captain Cleverley featured three times in the Championship this season before sustaining a tendon injury. He’s missed the last few weeks but he told the club last week that he hopes to be back in action after the international break this month.

Expected return date: After the international break.

Ismaila Sarr

Sarr missed the last outing v Sunderland with a minor ankle injury. But he’s since been called up to the Senegal national side for this month’s fixtures, so his injury doesn’t seem to be too serious.

Expected return date: After the international break.

Imran Louza

Having undergone knee surgery at the end of last season, Louza is now back on grass and progressing and training well according to Edwards. There’s no news on a potential return date, though it doesn’t seem far away, and this international break could give him some much-needed time to get up to speed.

Expected return date: October.

Jeremy Ngakia

Ngakia has endured a really frustrating season so far. He’s not been favoured by Edwards so far but he was given a run out in the game v Blackburn Rovers where he then picked up a hamstring injury, which is said to be a long-term injury.

Expected return date: Unknown.

Rey Manaj

Manaj is out with a hamstring injury. The man brought in over summer featured five times in the Championship and scored once before picking up his injury, which Edwards said previously is a ‘medium-term absence at least’.

Expected return date: November/December.

Tom Dele-Bashiru

The midfielder is another longer-term absentee for Watford. He’s sidelined with a knee injury he picked up in pre-season but he told the club at the start of this month that the injury he currently has usually takes about two to three months to recover from.

Expected return date: November/December.