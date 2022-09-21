Update emerges on free agent’s training stint with Bristol City

Bristol City still have experienced defender Sol Bamba training with them, a report from Bristol World has said.

Bristol City have had veteran centre-back Bamba in at their training ground over the past month.

He was let go by fellow Championship side Middlesbrough at the end of last season, but despite his age, the 37-year-old doesn’t look as though he’s calling it a day on his playing career just yet as he looks to stay fit during his search for a new club.

Now, Bristol World has confirmed that Bamba is still training with the Robins.

They note that it remains unlikely that he’ll be offered a playing contract at Ashton Gate though, with Nigel Pearson merely doing a favour for one of his former players and unlikely to add any free agents to his ranks.

What’s next for Bamba?

Well, the Ivorian turned down a player-coach role with Swindon Town and given that he’s still in training, it seems as though he has his eyes set on a continued player career.

However, after Cardiff City’s surprise decision to sack Steve Morison, Bamba has been mentioned as an early contender to take over the vacant post in South Wales. He’s a firm favourite among the Bluebirds’ supporters and is said to have maintained his love for the club after his playing stint there.

It looks as though Bamba is keen to weigh up his options though.

Maintaining his fitness levels means a return to playing isn’t out of the question just yet, but there does appear to be/have been interest in his services as a coach, so Bamba looks to have some decent options as he continues training with Bristol City.