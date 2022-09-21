The season so far for Sheffield Wednesday: Standout players? Areas to improve? January agenda?

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a decent start to the 2022/23 League One campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday’s aim for this season is promotion after losing out to Sunderland in the play-offs last time around.

They’ve started promisingly too, with five wins from nine League One games leaving them in 4th. They’ve managed to stay in touch with Ipswich Town and Portsmouth in the top two, though it will be hoped that gap can be closed at some point.

The international break provides a decent opportunity to assess the season so far, despite the fact Sheffield Wednesday will continue playing, so that’s what we’ll be doing here…

Standout players?

As perhaps expected, League One standouts Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have both started well, with the latter notching up three goals and four assists in nine appearances so far.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has impressed too, although injury has limited his involvement slightly. George Byers is another midfielder who deserves a shout, cementing the fact that he deserves to be a consistent starter.

Liam Palmer has made the starting spot on the right-hand side his own thanks to his strong performances.

Mark McGuinness has been excellent since his arrival too, making his recent injury a significant blow.

Areas to improve?

Somewhat worryingly, defensive lapses have been the Owls’ downfall at times this season.

McGuinness’ introduction looked to have prevented those issues but his injury means it’s now up to the likes of Dominic Iorfa and Michael Ihiekwe to step up if they really want to close the gap on the automatic promotion spots/

It will be hoped that the striking options can really get amongst the goals too. Michael Smith has three goals in three starts, but Lee Gregory has only scored once in eight league appearances and Callum Paterson is yet to find the net too.

January agenda?

Realistically, this squad isn’t one that will need much changing in January.

That might work in the Owls’ favour while others may feel the need to shuffle things around. There’s decent depth in every role, though centre-back may be an area worth looking into if injury issues persist, with McGuinness, Ben Heneghan and Akin Famewo all sidelined.

All in all, it’s been a promising start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday, but if they want to make a serious fight for automatic promotion, Moore and co will need to resolve their shortcomings sooner rather than later.