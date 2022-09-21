The season so far for Sheffield United: Standout players? Areas to improve? January agenda?

Sheffield United have enjoyed a thoroughly impressive start to the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Sheffield United find themselves sitting at the top of the pile after 10 Championship games this season.

They fell to defeat at the hands of the recently relegated on the opening day, but the Blades have been flying since then. Paul Heckingbottom’s side haven’t tasted defeat in the league since, setting the early pace for the chasing pack.

The international break provides a good chance to take a step back and assess the season so far, so that’s what we’ll be doing here…

Standout players?

Honestly, it would be a lot quicker and easier to list those than haven’t impressed.

Starting at the back, summer signing Anel Ahmedhodzic has proven just why he arrived with such a strong reputation. He’s taken to English football brilliantly, even managing three goals. He’s flourished alongside leader John Egan, helping Wes Foderingham notch up six clean sheets.

In midfield, Sander Berge’s three goals and three assists have affirmed his place as one of the division’s standouts, while Ollie Norwood’s displays should have silenced some previous doubters.

At the top of the pitch, Iliman Ndiaye has been electric, sitting pretty as the Blades’ top scorer so far. Oli McBurnie is hunting him down though with four goals in his last five as he finally looks to have found his feet at Bramall Lane.

1 of 10 Burton Albion Barnsley Blackburn Rovers Burnley

Areas to improve?

As might be expected from a team that sits top of the Championship table as the league’s top scorers and best defence, there isn’t an awful lot the Blades could be doing better at the moment.

Heckingbottom looks to have assembled a really good group, but it will be about maintaining this across the season.

If there was one thing to pick out, some might argue injuries are an issue. Sheffield United’s squad depth is being tested at the moment, so if there’s a way to clear help alleviate those issues, the Blades might want to look into that, though it is largely down to fortune.

January agenda?

That leads into what should be on the agenda for January.

Injury issues have left options on the left and right-hand side light at times. George Baldock is currently the only fit player on the right, so if the long-term absence of Jayden Bogle persists, some cover could be handy there. The same goes for the left, with youngster Andre Brooks named on the bench against Preston after his return from Bradford Park Avenue.

So if injuries continue, some more options at wing-back may be helpful.

All in all though, not much more can be asked for from Sheffield United at the moment. It will be hoped they can continue in this vein of form after the break as they bid to return to the Premier League once again.