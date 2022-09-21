The season so far for Derby County: Standout players? Areas to improve? January agenda?

Derby County’s summer transfer window saw significant change on and off the pitch as they prepared for life down in League One.

Derby County finally saw their ownership situation resolved when local businessman David Clowes struck a deal to buy the club.

Wayne Rooney left his post as manager, opening the door for his no.2 Liam Rosenior to take the role on an interim basis and lead the rebuild of the Rams’ playing squad.

It had many tipping them for a promotion push, but they currently sit 7th in League One after nine games.

The International break provides us with a good chance to assess Derby County’s season so far, so here we go…

Standout players?

As many might have expected, Conor Hourihane has looked a step above the rest in League One at times. His brace against Wycombe Wanderers only affirmed that belief.

At the back, young Irishman Eiran Cashin has continued to impress, showing why many believe he’s got a future at the top of the game. James Chester made a promising debut against the Chairboys too, so it will be hoped he can kick on.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has looked a difference-maker at times too, with his trickery causing issues for League One defences.

Areas to improve?

It’s clear to see that Derby County need to start scoring goals.

Too many times they’ve had the possession and the efforts on goal and they just haven’t been able to put the ball away. It’s been a big reason behind their poor away form, so that’s something Rosenior needs to arrest sooner rather than later.

There’s goals and creativity in this team, but the striking options just haven’t hit their stride yet.

January agenda?

If the struggles in front of goal persist, another striker will be needed. Perhaps someone a bit more sharp and dynamic, providing a different option to the likes of James Collins.

The key addition has to be a right-back though. Kwaku Oduroh is the only natural player in that role, meaning Jason Knight has been filling in there. The Irishman is far better in the middle of the park, so another right-back will free him to play in his favoured role more often.

There’s promising signs for Rosenior and Derby County, but there are areas that need to improved or be tweaked if they want to challenge the best sides in the division this season.