Steve Bruce issues worrying update on West Brom forward’s ongoing injury struggles

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has admitted Daryl Dike still has ‘a way to go’ before he can return from injury, suggesting there’s a chance he may not even return before the World Cup.

West Brom’s move for American powerhouse Dike in January 2022 looked to be an impressive swoop for the Baggies.

The youngster was fresh off the back of a successful stay in England with Barnsley after proving himself in the United States with Orlando City. However, he’s played just three times since arriving at The Hawthorns, with injury limiting him to just 12 minutes of action this season.

It had been hoped the international break would give him some time to make up ground in his recovery before the return of Championship football.

However, Bruce has now admitted to Birmingham Live that he will not be fit to return against Swansea City.

He stated Dike still has ‘a way to go’ in his recovery before admitting the striker is only a possibility before the World Cup:

“No, unfortunately,” Bruce replied when asked about a return shortly after after the break.

“What’s he been, six weeks? There’s still a way to go, still a process.

“Possibly. That’s about eight weeks. Maybe, that’s a more realistic target,” he added when asked if he would come back before the season goes on hold in November.

Remaining patient…

With injury problems persisting for the 22-year-old, it’s crucial that the Baggies stay patient with Dike’s recovery.

Rushing him back will only put him at a higher risk of re-injury upon his return, and given the nature of his game, that can’t be a chance worth taking. He’s of an age where he still has plenty of time to develop into the player many believe he can become, so West Brom can’t risk stunting his growth by getting reckless with his recovery.

Thankfully, this is something the club look to understand. Although, it will be hoped the American can get back out on the pitch sooner rather than later as Bruce bids to turnaround the Baggies’ season.