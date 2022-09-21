Sheffield Wednesday new boy facing six to eight weeks out, confirms Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Luke Cook is facing six to eight weeks out through an ankle injury, it has been confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday took the chance to freshen up both their senior and academy ranks in the summer transfer window.

Plenty of youngsters were let go, freeing space for players like forward Cook to come through the doors. He’d started life at Hillsborough brightly too, earning a senior debut in the Carabao Cup against Sunderland after joining from the Mass Elite Academy in London.

However, fears were raised when the 19-year-old was forced off on a stretcher in an U21s game against Burnley.

Now though, after admitting it was initially feared Cook was to be out for ‘months and months’, manager Darren Moore has said that the attacker is facing six to eight weeks on the sidelines through the ankle injury. As quoted by The Star, here’s what he had to say on the matter

“It’s an ankle injury, and we think it’s not going to be as long as what we first anticipated.”

Positive news…

Although Cook wouldn’t have suffered the injury at all in an ideal world, it will come as somewhat of as relief to know that he should be fit and ready to return after a maximum of eight weeks rather than the ‘months and months’ that were initially feared.

Cook’s involvement in the first-team picture so early into his Owls career makes for promising reading.

Obviously, there’s plenty more to do before he comes into consistent consideration for senior selection. He’ll want to really find his feet in the youth ranks once he’s fit again and even then, the attacking options available to Moore mean a first-team breakthrough won’t come easily.

However, Cook looks to be a promising addition to the Owls’ youth ranks and despite the recent setback, he looks to have a bright future ahead of him at Hillsborough.