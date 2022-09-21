Sheffield Wednesday casting eyes over former Premier League youngster

Sheffield Wednesday have taken young winger Max Haygarth in on trial, a report from The Star has revealed.

Sheffield Wednesday made a whole host of additions to their ranks over the course of the summer transfer window.

It has helped Darren Moore’s side to a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign, leaving them 4th in the League One table. It’s a squad capable of winning promotion, so that has to be the expectation after last season’s play-off heartbreak.

However, despite the busy window, it seems the Owls aren’t completely out the market in terms of new additions, with a possible academy signing being eyed.

As per The Star, Sheffield Wednesday have brought 20-year-old winger Haygarth in on trial.

The youngster netted in the 2-1 win over Coventry City’s U21s on Tuesday after linking up with the Owls on a trial basis as he continues his search for a new club after being let go by Brentford at the end of his contract this summer.

1 of 10 Burton Albion Barnsley Blackburn Rovers Burnley

One for the future…

Haygarth has spent time in both Manchester United and Brentford’s youth academies, so he’s got a solid footballing education behind him.

That should stand him in good stead in his ongoing search for a new club. He’s got a decent youth pedigree behind him but after becoming a free agent, he needs a side to take a chance on him and offer him a deal.

Sheffield Wednesday could be the right club to do so. The Owls already have some promising talents in their ranks and have seen some of their academy aces move on to pastures new after proving themselves win youth football, so a deal at Hillsborough could be good for Haygarth’s career prospects.

It remains to be seen if he can land a deal, though his goal on Tuesday surely won’t have done his chances any harm.