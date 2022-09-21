Reporter reveals Cardiff City’s admiration of L1 boss and update on Mark Hudson’s position

Cardiff City are admirers of MK Dons boss Liam Manning but are currently planning on giving caretaker boss Mark Hudson a run of games, reporter Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter.

Cardiff City’s decision to part ways with Steve Morison has left many shocked.

He was backed during the summer window, leading the summer rebuild in South Wales. Many believed he had the Bluebirds moving in the right direction too, but after a poor start to the season, Morison was relieved of his duties last week.

Speculation has been rife regarding the vacant post since, and now, a new updated has emerged from reporter Witcoop.

He has stated on Twitter that while the expectation is that current caretaker boss Mark Hudson will be given a run of games to stake a claim for the position, two League One managers are highly-rated by Cardiff City, one being MK Dons’ Liam Manning.

No real update on Cardiff’s managerial search with Mark Hudson expected to be given a run of games as it stands. But there’s two managers in League One that the club rate highly. Understand that MK Dons’ Liam Manning is one of them #cardiffcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) September 21, 2022

Witcoop also said he would not name the second manager admired by the club, though stated it is not Ipswich Town’s highly-rated boss Kieran McKenna.

An important decision…

Cardiff City need to get this appointment right, and to justify Morison’s sacking, results need to pick up sharpish.

The appointment of another promising young coach would see the Bluebirds maintain their vision of building for the future after some difficult seasons, but the question will still be asked about Morison’s sacking unless results turn around quickly.

It remains to be seen just who the club set their sights on and if Hudson can prove he’s up to the task, but MK Dons boss Manning is another manager highly rated by many, making for an intriguing option for the Championship club.