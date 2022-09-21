Reporter issues surprise update on Paul Warne’s Rotherham United future

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne could be leaving the Championship side, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has said on Twitter.

Rotherham United boss Warne has been at the helm at the AESSEAL New York Stadium since November 2016, taking up the post on a caretaker basis before being named permanent boss in April 2017.

He has taken the Millers up to the Championship on numerous occasions and currently has his side sat in a thoroughly impressive 8th place after nine games this season.

However, for Rotherham United fans, a concerning update has now emerged.

As reported on Twitter by talkSPORT reporter Crook, Warne could be leaving the Millers.

He adds that he is firmly on Huddersfield Town’s managerial shortlist after their decision to part ways with Danny Schofield.

Hearing suggestions Paul Warne could be leaving #RUFC after six leargely succesful years in charge. Features prominently on the list of potential next #HTAFC managers. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) September 21, 2022

Reports first emerged linking Warne with the Terriers job last week, but the Rotherham United manager moved to distance himself from the claims at the time.

A decision to make…

It remains to be seen just where Warne would wind up if he did head elsewhere, but he has been a manager long tipped for a role at a more upwardly mobile club for the good work done during his time in charge of Rotherham United.

After such success in South Yorkshire, he’d have to consider his next move carefully, especially after being shown plenty of faith by the Millers.

There’s started well this season and losing Warne would be a huge blow to their aspirations for the campaign.

This is a situation many will have a watchful eye on, with Rotherham United surely hopeful of holding onto the 49-year-old while many will be intrigued to see what could be next for him.