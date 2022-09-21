Former Derby County and Sheffield United forward takes up maiden managerial role

Derby County and Sheffield United’s former forward Jamie Ward has taken up his first managerial role after being appointed Ilkeston Town boss.

Derby County and Sheffield United both had Ward on the books during his career in the Football League.

He’s kept playing since dropping out of the EFL at the end of his short-term Scunthorpe United contract in January 2020 too, spending time on the books with Solihull Moors, Buxton and Ilkeston Town in the latter stages of his playing career.

Now though, it has been revealed that Ward has landed his first managerial job.

He takes charge of Ilkeston Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central, assuming the role on a permanent basis after initially taking over as caretaker boss following the departure of Martin Carruthers in the early stages of this month.

We can confirm that Jamie Ward has now been appointed our permanent manager, with Ben Turner as his assistant. Chairman David Hilton: “I cannot praise Jamie and Ben enough as they have had a really positive impact on the squad. They are the right people to take us forward” pic.twitter.com/xa1mYXSMAb — Ilkeston Town FC (@ilkestontown_fc) September 21, 2022

The 36-year-old will be assisted by Ben Turner as he takes his first steps into the dugout on a full-time basis.

Another young coach emerges…

Ward was a Championship mainstay during the peak of his powers. His most notable stint came with Derby County, netting 34 goals and providing 25 assists in 149 outings for the Rams.

He also enjoyed success with Chesterfield and Torquay United, while notching up a total of 11 goals and nine assists in 70 appearances for Sheffield United before his move to Pride Park in 2011.

Plenty of experienced players are making the step into the dugout as promising young coaches these days, with more non-league and EFL teams tending to opt to these fresh coaches rather than the more experienced heads.

Ward will be hoping he’s got what it takes to endure success as a manager after taking up his first job with Ilkeston.