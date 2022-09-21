Ex-Blackpool and Stoke City favourite announces retirement and reveals coaching ambitions

Former Blackpool and Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from professional football.

Adam, 36, was most recently with Dundee. The Scot left at the end of last season and he’s been a free agent since.

But this afternoon, Adam took to Twitter to officially announce his retirement from football.

He posted:

Adam began his career with Rangers before moving south of the border with Blackpool in 2009.

He initially joined the club on loan before making his stay permanent, and he’d go on to fire the club to promotion from the Championship in 2010.

Adam scored 34 goals in 98 appearances for the Seasiders, earning himself a reputation a something of a deadball specialist and then later earning himself a move to Liverpool.

After one season at Anfield he joined Stoke City where he went on to have another fruitful spell, featuring 179 times for the club and scoring 21 goals.

He finished his career with spells at Reading and Dundee.

Quite a player…

Adam was never the flashiest player, but he perhaps boasted more technical ability than anyone ever gave him credit for.

In his first season in the Premier League with Blackpool he scored 12 goals from midfield. He scored some stunning goals for both Blackpool and Stoke City, and later at Liverpool he proved to be a useful player too.

With so much experience at varying levels of English football, Adam should make for a really good coach in years to come, and we might yet see him back in the Football League one day.