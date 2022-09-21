Do Norwich City have options to buy loan pair Isaac Hayden and Aaron Ramsey?

Norwich City currently have two players on loan – Isaac Hayden and Aaron Ramsey.

When in the Championship, Norwich City don’t seem to rely heavily on loan players.

Instead, the Canaries like to bring the bulk of their players in on permanent deals, but this season they have two players at the club on temporary deals.

The first to arrive was Hayden. The Newcastle United midfielder became Dean Smith’s first summer signing but he’s yet to feature for the club owing to injury.

Soon after his arrival, a report from NorfolkLive revealed that Norwich City have the option to buy Hayden, but that the option is dependent on whether or not a ‘certain performance-related criteria’ is met.

With Hayden having yet to feature at all, the club might struggle to meet that criteria.

Ramsey meanwhile has become an increasingly useful player for Smith this season.

The 19-year-old has featured eight times in the Championship, claiming three assists so far and starting the last four games going into this international break.

He’s a highly-regarded talent at parent club Aston Villa, and it’s unsurprising to see no reports claiming that Norwich City have any kind of option or obligation to buy the youngster at the end of this season.

Next up for Norwich…

Norwich City return to action away at Blackpool at the start of next month. It’s the first of two tough away trips for Smith’s side who head to Reading just a few days later.

The Canaries currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table – three points behind leaders Sheffield United.