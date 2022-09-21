Do Millwall have options to buy any of their current loan players?

Millwall currently have three players on loan in Jamie Shackleton, Cresswell and Callum Styles.

The former two both arrived from Leeds United earlier in the summer, whilst Styles arrived from Barnsley towards the end of the transfer window.

All three have been well-involved since arriving, but does Gary Rowett’s side have the option to buy any of them?

Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell’s Millwall loan started off with a bang, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Stoke City on the opening day of the season.

He’s since featured eight times in the Championship and he scored another in the 2-0 win over Cardiff City earlier this month, but there’s no reports saying that Millwall have any kind of option to buy the 19-year-old.

Jamie Shackleton

Shackleton followed Cresswell in making the move to The Den this summer, and he’s since played a part in all 10 of Millwall’s Championship games this season.

He’s proving to be a useful player for Rowett and an exclusive report from London News Online back in July revealed that Millwall negotiated an option to buy in Shackleton’s loan move from Leeds.

The details of the option to buy aren’t noted, but if he performs well across the campaign then there should be no reason why Rowett wouldn’t want to make the 22-year-old a permanent feature.

Callum Styles

Styles dropped down into League One with Barnsley last season. He started the season with the Tykes but he secured a late loan move to Millwall, after extending his stay at Oakwell.

But London News Online once again revealed that the Lions have an option to buy the Hungarian international, who’s so far featured three times for Millwall in the Championship.

Rowett’s side currently sit in 13th place of the Championship table with a trip to Blackburn Rovers next on their agenda.