Do Hull City have options to buy any of their loan players?

Hull City brought in a horde of new players over the summer, with a total of 16 new players arriving in total.

But their strong form at the start of the season has since dwindled. The Tigers currently sit in 20th place of the Championship table after a run of four-straight defeats going into this international break.

Manager Shota Arveladze is a man under pressure, but he and Acun Ilicali are certainly making a go of building something at Hull City.

And among all the new players arriving on permanent are a few who’ve arrived on loan, but do Hull City have the option to buy any of their current loan players?

Dimitrios Pelkas

Greek international Pelkas arrived on loan from Fenerbahce late in the summer transfer window. He’s played a part in each of Hull’s last three league fixtures and HullLive say that the Tigers can make his stay permanent next summer ‘should the move work out for all parties’.

Harvey Vale

Chelsea starlet Vale arrived on loan from late in the summer transfer window as well. He’s a highly-regarded talent at Stamford Bridge and it’s unsurprising to see that there’s no suggestion of an option to buy the player at the end of this season.

Xavier Simons

Simons also arrived on loan from Chelsea at the start of the month. The 19-year-old is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of this season, but again, there’s nothing to suggest that Hull City have an option or an obligation to buy the Englishman from Chelsea.

Salah M’Hand

Arsenal prospect Salah Oulad M’Hand’s move to Hull City was kept well under wraps. But he arrived on loan at Hull City and the club revealed that they have the option to make his stay permanent at the end of the season.

He arrived with a groin injury but he’s expected to be back in action after the international break.

Hull City return to action at home to Luton Town later this month.